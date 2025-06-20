Impact Investing Market to Reach $6 Trillion by 2031, Growing at 9.5% CAGR from $2.5 Trillion in 2021

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, Allied Market Research has published a report on the impact investing market in which it has touched upon various aspects of the industry ranging from growth forecast, upcoming trends, regional and segmental analysis, and competitive scenario of the landscape. The report provides actionable data and market intelligence on the changing dynamics of the sector to help businesses understand how the market might evolve in the coming period. The study also presents accurate revenue numbers and CAGR values to substantiate the given information.📝𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53663 According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global impact investing market garnered $2.5 trillion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $6.0 trillion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Covid-19 Scenario:The pandemic had highlighted the importance of investing in social and environmental solutions, and had led to an increased interest in impact investing among investors seeking to support pandemic response and recovery efforts.On the other hand, the economic disruption caused by the pandemic had led to a slowdown in the growth of the impact investing market, with some investors shifting their focus towards more traditional investments.Overall, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the growth of the global impact investing market, as it certainly brought both challenges and opportunities for impact investors.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global impact investing market based on sector, investor, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A53663 Based on sector, the energy segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global impact investing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the education segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031.Based on investor, the institutional investors segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global impact investing market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global impact investing market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global impact investing market analyzed in the research include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blueorchard finance ltd, Bridges fund management ltd., Vital Capital, Reinvestment fund, Manulife Investment Management., Bain capital, Leapfrog investments, Omidyar network.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A53663 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global impact investing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. Key benefits for stakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the impact investing market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing impact investing market opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the impact investing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global impact investing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Impact Investing Market Report HighlightsSectorEducationAgricultureHealthcareEnergyHousingOthersInvestorIndividual InvestorsInstitutional InvestorsOthersBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Key Market Players : Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blueorchard finance ltd, Bridges fund management ltd., Vital Capital, Reinvestment fund, Manulife Investment Management., Bain capital, Leapfrog investments, Omidyar network 