Trade and Environment Week underscores members’ drive to advance environment discussions

Since its launch in 2019, Trade and Environment Week has grown into a flagship forum for deepening the global conversation on the nexus between trade and the environment. Anchored around the CTE meeting, the Week was designed to complement the Committee's work and spark inclusive dialogue on emerging environmental challenges with trade dimensions. It offers a unique platform for WTO members to engage directly with business leaders, international organizations, academic experts, civil society and environmental practitioners — fostering an exchange of insights, experiences and actionable ideas.

In 2025, the Week will feature 15 sessions spanning a range of issues at the forefront of the trade and environment agenda. Topics include the global fight against plastics pollution, sustainable agriculture, the green transition in developing economies, carbon pricing mechanisms, deforestation-related regulations, the future of sustainable fuels, and trade-related climate policy measures.

The CTE meeting will continue to advance discussions under a comprehensive work programme on trade and environment in line with the Committee's mandate. Since its establishment in 1995, the CTE has facilitated dialogue among all WTO members on the interaction between trade and environmental policies.

All 15 sessions are open to the public. The full programme for Trade and Environment Week, the live webcast link and registration information for in-person participation is available here.