Three WTO technical assistance programmes conclude in Geneva

Congratulating the participants on the successful completion of their respective programmes, the Director of the WTO Institute for Training & Technical Cooperation, Bridget Chilala, speaking on behalf of WTO Deputy Director-General Xiangchen Zhang said: "Over this period, you have demonstrated commitment, curiosity and resilience. These programmes are not just about acquiring technical knowledge - they are about building bridges, fostering collaboration and strengthening the multilateral trading system through capacity development. You have done exactly that."

Ms Chilala also expressed gratitude to the donors to the programmes, acknowledging their generous and continued support, which makes these programmes possible.

French Irish Mission Programme (FIMiP)

Financed by France and Ireland, the French Irish Mission Programme provided 18 government officials with hands-on experience of trade issues within their respective countries' permanent missions to the WTO in Geneva. The programme aimed to enhance their capacity to fully understand the work of the WTO, including ongoing negotiations.

France's Permanent Representative to the WTO, Mme Emmanuelle Ivanov-Durand, said: "Aujourd'hui, les participants au programme FIMIP repartent avec une responsabilité : celle de continuer à défendre, dans leur pays comme sur la scène internationale, les valeurs qui nous rassemblent ici à Genève - coopération, transparence, équité, ouverture ."

Ambassador Noel White, Ireland's Permanent Representative to the WTO, noted"Multilateralism works best when all members are able to participate equally and effectively. Ireland's long-standing support to the French Irish Mission Programme recognizes the importance of having an inclusive, equitable and well-functioning World Trade Organization, in which least-developed countries and small, vulnerable economies have the resources to participate fully and make their voices heard."

Speaking on behalf of the FIMiP participants, Ms. Ndèye Fatou Diop from Senegal, said: "For ten months we had the distinct honour of benefiting from a true immersion in the multilateral sphere, giving us the opportunity to strengthen our knowledge of the rules of international trade, to acquire practical skills in trade negotiations, but above all allowing us to better understand the complex issues that developing countries and LDCs face in the context of global trade."

Netherlands Talent Programme (NTP)

The Netherlands Talent Programme welcomed 16 participants to the WTO Secretariat in 2025. Funded by the Netherlands, the programme aims to enhance government officials' understanding of the work of the WTO and the multilateral trading system through practical experience within various divisions of the WTO Secretariat.

The Netherlands' WTO ambassador, Audrey Goosen, congratulated the Secretariat on another successful edition of the NTP. She said this year's participants proved that the Netherlands was right in changing the name of the programme to the "Netherlands Talent Programme". Ambassador Goosen stated: "The excellence of the participants keeps on surprising us". She asked participants to "spread their wings", stay in contact with their fellow NTP alumni and put the gained expertise to good use for the further development of their home country and its deeper integration into world markets.

Mr Aziz Bala-Gaye, a participant from The Gambia, said: "We extend our deepest appreciation to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, through its Ambassador, Audrey Goosen, Permanent Representative to the WTO. Your country's commitment to strengthening the multilateral trading system, particularly through capacity-building initiatives such as this one, has had an immeasurable impact on all of us.

"We also extend our sincere appreciation to all the WTO staff who generously shared their knowledge, expertise and time with us over these ten months. We witnessed firsthand the application of the key principles of the multilateral trading system, the dynamics of trade negotiations, and the importance of balancing economic growth with social and environmental considerations. As we look ahead, the knowledge and experience we have gained here will serve as a strong foundation for our professional paths. We leave this programme more confident, better informed and more motivated to contribute to the global trading system in ways that promote sustainable growth and inclusive development."

Group Coordinators' Support Programme (GCSP)

Financed by the WTO Global Trust Fund, the Group Coordinators' Support Programme enabled a government official from Mali to assist his country's mission as it assumed the role of rotating coordinator of the Cotton 4 Group.

Reflecting on his experience, Mr Karabenta Mamadou Lamine, said: "During this programme, I had the opportunity to participate in numerous meetings of WTO bodies. This close contact with WTO bodies strengthened, on the one hand, my understanding of the issues, the dynamics of negotiation and the crucial role of coalitions, particularly for developing countries and LDCs, and on the other hand, my understanding of the multilateral trading system in general."