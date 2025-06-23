Outdoor America Cements Its Position as the Premier Destination for Outdoor Entertainment with Record Q1 Growth

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outdoor America (OA), the leading destination for outdoor enthusiasts, continues to rise as a broadcast powerhouse. In Q1 2025, the network achieved its highest viewership numbers, underscoring its unmatched ability to deliver valuable broadcast destination audiences to advertisers and content partners.Two of OA’s flagship programs—Lindner’s Angling Edge and Goliath Fishing—led the charge with record-breaking broadcast metrics that reflect the growing demand for premium outdoor content.Legacy Meets Performance: Two Powerhouse Shows Reel in Record NumbersLindner’s Angling Edge, a legacy program known for its expert storytelling and educational value, averaged 147,934 households per airing—a key metric measuring the number of unique TV homes tuning in for each broadcast. Throughout 13 episodes in Q1, the show reached a cumulative total of 1,923,144 households, reflecting the total unduplicated audience engagement across the quarter.Meanwhile, Goliath Fishing, which delivers adrenaline-filled, real-world fishing action, averaged 145,429 households per episode and reached 1,890,380 households over the same 13-week period. These metrics represent both consistency and scale, proving that OA’s viewers are not only tuning in but also returning week after week.“We are proud of the continued growth that Outdoor America has seen over the first quarter of the year and excited for what the rest of the year holds,” said Jamie Wilkinson, Executive Vice President of Outdoor America. “Lindner’s Angling Edge and Goliath Fishing represent two examples of the broader success we have experienced across the Outdoor America show lineup. As we move forward, Outdoor America will continue to drive measurable growth and create valuable broadcast opportunities for outdoor content producers.”For more information on Lindner’s Angling Edge, please check https://anglingedge.com/angling-edge-tv For additional info on Goliath Fishing Performance, visit https://goliathfishing.com For more information on Outdoor America and its great outdoor programs, please visit https://www.outdooramerica.com

