Community Parks and Playgrounds Program Now Accepting Applications for the Fiscal Year 2027 Grant Round

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting grant proposals for the FY 2027 Community Parks and Playgrounds program. The Community Parks and Playgrounds program provides flexible grants to municipal governments to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks, create new parks, or purchase and install playground equipment. The proposals will be reviewed and considered for submission to the General Assembly as part of the Governor’s FY 2027 budget.
Governor Wes Moore’s FY 2026 budget included a total of $5 million for 26 projects across 15 counties. These projects include new pickleball courts in Cumberland, new playground equipment in Denton, Greensboro, Chesapeake City, Vienna, Mount Airy, Thurmont, Loch Lynn Heights, Rockville, Berwyn Heights, Williamsport, Salisbury and Ocean City, and pavilions, restrooms, lighting, and field improvements in other cities and towns. As the projects are ready, they will be presented to the Board of Public Works for approval.
Maryland’s Community Parks and Playground program invests in the future of Maryland’s established communities by developing and revitalizing parks and playgrounds statewide. To date, over $92 million has been approved so far for over 880 parks and playground projects.
The following Community Parks and Playgrounds projects were included in the FY 2026 budget:
Allegany County
City of Cumberland – Fairmont Avenue Park improvements – $225,000
Construct new pickleball courts and a community garden, expand parking and sidewalks, and associated site amenities.
Town of Midland – Baker Park soccer field lighting upgrade – $75,000
Install new lighting system for the soccer field.
Caroline County
Town of Denton – Sharp Road Park playground – $300,000
Purchase and install playground and safety surfacing for 2 to 5 year olds.
Town of Greensboro – Jesse Sutton Memorial Park improvements – $250,000
Construct a sensory-friendly park, including playground, gardens, picnic tables, and other park amenities.
Carroll County
Town of Hampstead – Main Street Commons Pocket Park – $51,322
Construct a new pocket park, including pavilion, seating, walkways, and associated site amenities.
Town of Manchester – Christmas Tree Park playground and court resurfacing – $175,106
Resurface, restripe and add pickleball court lines on the existing tennis courts, and install new playground safety surfacing.
Cecil County
Town of Chesapeake City – Helen Titter Park playground – $293,425
Design and install a new playground.
Dorchester County
Town of Secretary – Secretary Town Park tennis court rehabilitation – $228,790
Improve the tennis courts, including resurfacing, fencing, benches, and other amenities.
Town of Vienna – Vienna Entrance Park expansion – 244,512
Purchase and install a new pavilion, playground, and other park amenities.
Frederick County
Town of Mount Airy – Prospect Park improvements – $250,000
Install new playground equipment, pavilion, walking path, restroom facilities, and associated site amenities.
Town of Thurmont – Carroll Street Park playground improvements – $52,000
Replace existing outdated playground equipment with new equipment and safety surfacing.
Garrett County
Town of Loch Lynn Heights – Loch Lynn Heights community playground – $149,600
Replace existing outdated playground equipment with new equipment, safety surfacing, and fencing.
Town of Mountain Lake Park – Leo Martin Park lighting – $10,100
Purchase and install LED lighting for securing and expanding park usage.
Harford County
Town of Aberdeen – Festival Park splash pad – $232,000
Design and construct a splash pad, including electrical upgrades, equipment shed, seating, and associated site amenities.
Kent County
Town of Galena – Galena Community Park improvements – $92,000
Construct improvements to walking paths including the addition of outdoor fitness stations.
Town of Rock Hall – Ferry Park restrooms – $153,432
Construct a new permanent restroom at the park.
Montgomery County
City of Rockville – Fallsgrove Park playground replacement – $225,000
Replace the existing outdated playground equipment with new equipment and safety surfacing, and install a new ADA entrance and benches.
Prince George’s County
Town of Berwyn Heights – Berwyn Heights Elementary School recreation revitalization – $200,000
Rehabilitate the current basketball court, tennis courts, and playground.
City of Laurel – Wilson Park playground replacement – $224,246
Replace the existing outdated playground equipment with new equipment and safety surfacing.
Talbot County
Town of Trappe – Home Run Baker Park softball field – $190,000
Construct a new softball field, including field development, fencing, dugouts, batting cages, and associated amenities.
Washington County
Town of Funkstown – Jerusalem Park improvements – $275,000
Construct new restrooms, improvements to the existing pavilion, and provide associated site amenities.
Town of Williamsport – Byron Memorial Park woodlands youth playground – $229,448
Replace the existing outdated playground equipment with new equipment and safety surfacing.
Wicomico County
City of Salisbury – Woodcock Park playground – $179,270
Replace the existing outdated playground equipment with new equipment and safety surfacing.
Town of Sharptown – Gene Lowe Park field lights – $229,340
Purchase and install LEP lights for multiple areas of the park.
Worcester County
Town of Ocean City – Northside Park playground – $267,140
Purchase and install new playground equipment and safety surfacing for 5 to 12 year olds.
Town of Snow Hill – Sturgis Park restroom – $298,215
Purchase and install a new restroom building.