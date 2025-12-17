Board of Public Works Approves $12.9 Million for Parks and Land Conservation in Baltimore City and Eight Maryland Counties

December 17, 2025

Funding approved for DNR’s Program Open Space Local and Rural Legacy programs, and to support local recreation communication boards

The Board of Public Works today approved $12.9 million in grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to local governments and land trusts for parks and land conservation in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Kent, Wicomico counties.

About $10.3 million in Program Open Space – Local funding was approved for nine projects including five in Baltimore City. The city will use the approximately $9 million in Program Open Space – Local funds to construct a multipurpose sports field at Clifton Park; design a maintenance facility to replace one at Carroll Park; renovate tennis courts at Druid Hill Park; replace the roof, windows, and doors of the field house at Wilber H. Water Park; and for general maintenance and operations throughout the park system.

Baltimore County will use approximately $400,000 in funds to acquire one acre for a new park in the Liberty Road Corridor. Frederick County will construct a new storage shed for Eyler Road Park in Thurmont. Harford County will acquire three acres that will expand Cedar Lane Park. Wicomico County will purchase field lighting for Winterplace Park.

A total of $12,000 in funding was approved for recreation communication boards at four Anne Arundel County locations: Bachman Sports Complex, Solley Park, Bodkin Park and Green Haven Park. These boards will improve play area accessibility by displaying photos, symbols, or illustrations to enable individuals with limited language skills to communicate.

Additionally, the Board approved $2.6 million in Rural Legacy funding for four conservation easement acquisitions:

Carroll County will acquire an easement on 23 acres in the Upper Patapsco Rural Legacy Area . The easement will protect prime farmland and forested buffers along a stream that flows to the Liberty Reservoir, which is a source of drinking water for the area.

Agricultural and forested lands in Baltimore County will be protected on a 98-acre easement that will be acquired by the Land Preservation Trust in the Piney Run Rural Legacy Area . The easement on Butler Road will provide stream buffers along tributaries in the watershed for the Loch Raven Reservoir, which is a source of drinking water for the Baltimore Metropolitan Area.

The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy will acquire an easement on 162 acres in the Agricultural Security Corridor – Harvest Crescent Rural Legacy Area . This easement in Kent County will protect productive farmland and forests, including more than 5,500 feet of forested buffer along Freeman Creek and the Sassafras River.

In the Fair Hill Rural Legacy Area , the Cecil Land Trust will acquire a 98-acre easement along England C reamery Road. The easement will protect scenic views, productive agricultural soils, and forested buffers along tributaries to North East Creek, a source of drinking water for the Town of North East.

All projects funded are listed in the Board of Public Works December 17, 2025 meeting agenda. The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities. Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens. The program is funded by a property transfer tax.

The Rural Legacy Program, created in 1997, conserves large working landscapes across 36 locally designated areas throughout Maryland. The Rural Legacy Program, along with the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, have recently earned the State of Maryland national recognition from the American Farmland Trust.

More news on grants approved for Program Open Space Local, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Rural Legacy, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Permanent Easement programs is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Land News webpage.