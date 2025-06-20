AgeMan® Tremor Simulator Enhances Medical Training Contents of the AgeMan® Tremor Simulator Package

Empowering students to understand tremors hands-on

SAARBRüCKEN, GERMANY, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After over a year of development, Age Suit Germany GmbH has unveiled its new Tremor Simulator. The device enables a more realistic simulation of age-related trembling. Younger individuals, such as caregivers, can now experience firsthand the limitations that trembling can cause in daily life. They can also understand the psychological burdens that constant trembling may bring.The newly developed Tremor Simulator uses a vibration motor attached to a pocket on the arm, transmitting the motor’s vibrations to the arm and hand. Unlike most conventional tremor simulators, this new device does not rely on painful, unrealistic electric shocks, making it comfortable and safe to use. The intensity of the simulated tremor can be adjusted via a rotary dial.The AgeMan Tremor Simulator thus offers a realistic, ethically, and medically sound tremor simulation.Detailed information is available at the following link: https://agesuit.com/tremor-simulator-2/

