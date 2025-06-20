Robo Growth Partners Launches AI-Powered Service to Boost Local Rankings on Google Business Profile and Map Pack

AI-powered solution to help local service businesses dominate Google Map Pack

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robo Growth Partners (RGP), a leader in practical AI implementation for small to mid-sized businesses, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking AI-powered solution designed specifically to help local service providers improve their visibility in the Google Business Profile (GBP) and Google Map Pack rankings.The new AI approach rapidly accelerates the improvements where results are measured in weeks, not months or years. The service leverages intelligent automation to optimize GBP listings, enhance local SEO signals, and drive highquality traffic to local businesses."Local businesses are competing in an algorithm-driven world, and they're losing visibility because they don't know how to play the game," said Marc Maggard, co-founder and managing partner of Robo Growth Partners. "We built this solution to give local service providers a fast, affordable way to dominate the Map Pack—without needing to understand SEO or Google's back-end.""What excites me most about this launch is how we're democratizing local search dominance," added Scott Frith, co-founder and CEO, a well-known Nashville advertising executive. "Small businesses now have access to the same AI-powered optimization strategies that previously only enterprise companies could afford."Designed for businesses in industries like auto repair, HVAC, plumbing, and health services, the new offering includes AI-enhanced content optimization, review growth strategies, and dynamic service targeting based on high-converting keywords in each market.The Local ImpactUp to 60% of service business leads come from Google Map Pack rankingsBusinesses ranking in the top 3 Map Pack positions get over 75% of clicksRGP's internal testing showed ranking improvements within 30-45 days of program launchThis launch builds on RGP's mission to deliver measurable, practical AI solutions that help growth-minded businesses scale quickly without complexity.About Robo Growth PartnersBased in Nashville, TN, Robo Growth Partners specializes in AI-driven automation forB2B and B2C companies. With a focus on practical, results-first execution, RGP helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth using intelligent automation.Media Contact:Marc MaggardCo-Founder & Managing Partner, Robo Growth Partnersinfo@robogrowthpartners.ai866-615-7030

