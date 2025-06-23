NEW STUDY REVEAL SELF-EMPLOYED WORKERS ARE SUCCESSFUL IN BATTLING INFLATION

freelancers financial satisfaction according to freelance.ca study

QUEBEC, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the country's leaders in the field of self-employment, freelance.ca, which conducted a significant study of its freelance members, revealed that the income of self-employed workers is growing strongly, to the point of keeping pace with inflation.

Sharply Growing Hourly Rates

While in many employment sectors, workers' salaries are not increasing at the same rate as inflation, our study shows that self-employed workers have seen an average 25% increase in their hourly rate over the past two years. This is very interesting considering that the Consumer Price Index increased by 2.4% in 2024.

More than 75% of freelancers are satisfied or neutral with their income.

Furthermore, according to our study, the majority of freelancers are satisfied with their financial situation, as it is constantly increasing. The hourly rate for freelancers is now $56/ hour.

While this bodes extremely well for the careers of independent workers, certain challenges nevertheless persist, particularly with regard to gender equality. Indeed, there is still a gap between women's earnings and men's earnings. On average, women's hourly wage is 11% lower than that of men.

To discover more data on this part of the study, you can consult freelance.ca website: https://www.freelance.ca/pages/market-studies.

Considering that there are now more than 2.7 million freelancers in the country, these trends in the job market are significant.

About us

Founded in 2023, freelance.ca is part of freelance.group. The company was first founded in Germany in 2007. freelance.de quickly became Germany's most successful digital platform for freelancers and businesses. It boasts over 30,000 active freelancers in Canada and over 6,000 self-employed people in Quebec registered as freelancers.

