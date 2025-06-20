Higher Education and Training on another tragic shooting at Walter Sisulu University

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, has learned with deep sorrow and concern of the fatal shooting of Mr Sinethemba Mpambane, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Institutional Support and Development at Walter Sisulu University, on the evening of 19 June 2025.

Mr Mpambane was shot multiple times while seated in his vehicle at the entrance of the university’s Nkululekweni facility in Mthatha. This devastating loss comes just weeks after the fatal shooting of Mr Sisonke Mbolekwa, a final-year student who was killed during a protest on the same campus in April 2025.

The Minister visited the university and the Mbolekwa family following that tragedy to offer support and to understand the circumstances surrounding the loss. The recurrence of such violence within an institution of higher learning is deeply troubling.

The Minister is profoundly disturbed that yet another life has been lost under violent circumstances at a university. The safety and well-being of students and staff must be prioritised at all times. The academic community cannot thrive in an environment characterised by fear and violence. Institutions of higher learning must remain sanctuaries for teaching, learning, and transformation.

The Minister will urgently engage with the Vice-Chancellor of Walter Sisulu University, Professor Rushiella Songca, and the Chairperson of the University Council to assess existing security protocols and to identify immediate measures to ensure safety on campus.

The Minister extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Mpambane and the broader Walter Sisulu University community. This brutal killing must not only be condemned but must serve as a call to action to restore peace, safety, and dignity to our institutions.

Our universities must not become places of violence and loss. They must remain spaces of hope, growth, and opportunity.

