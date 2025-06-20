Food Service Equipment Market Size Will Gain a Significant Value of $74.4 Billion by 2035

Market is driven by growth in food service industry, rise in expansion of quick-service restaurant, changing consumer preference, surge in urbanization & growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- food service equipment market size was valued at $35.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $74.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2035.Food service equipment includes a comprehensive range of appliances, tools, and machinery critical to the efficient preparation, cooking, storage, and serving of food and beverages in commercial environments such as restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering services. This category encompasses everything from cooking equipment like ovens, stoves, fryers, and grills to refrigeration systems, food processors, shelving, and storage units—each designed to streamline operations and maintain food quality.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1597 The food service equipment market is being propelled by several key factors, including a shift toward energy-efficient and sustainable solutions, evolving food consumption trends, and the ongoing need to enhance operational efficiency in high-volume food service operations.Engineered for durability and performance, these commercial-grade appliances are built to handle the rigorous demands of busy food service settings. The equipment also adheres to strict health, safety, and hygiene standards, ensuring clean and safe food handling. From preparation and cooking to cleaning and service, food service equipment plays a vital role in maintaining productivity and quality in the food industry.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-service-equipment-market/purchase-options The global market for food service equipment is segmented by product type, end use, and region. By product type, it includes categories like cooking equipment, storage and handling equipment, food and beverage preparation equipment, warewashing equipment, and serving equipment. In 2023, cooking equipment held the largest market share and is expected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. Utilizing food service equipment helps reduce labor costs, enhance food safety, and lower operational expenses. The rising trend of dining out, influenced by external food options and changing lifestyles, is making restaurants increasingly popular.By region, North-America held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-thirds of the food service equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The region has a well-established and mature food service industry, comprising a wide range of establishments such as restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, catering services, and institutional kitchens. The diverse culinary landscape and consumer preferences drive demand for a variety of food service equipment to meet different menu requirements and operational needs. Additionally, North America is home to a large number of chain restaurants and franchise operations, which often invest in standardized equipment solutions to maintain consistency across their locations and streamline operations.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1597 Leading Market Players: -Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.ElectroluxDover CorporationIllinois Tool Works (ITW), Inc.Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio UnicoWelbilt, Inc.Middleby CorporationAlto-Shaam, Inc.Comstock-Castle Stove Co., Inc.Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc.The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.Trending Reports in Industry:Catering And Food Service Contract Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/catering-and-food-service-contract-market-A06609 Food away from home Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-away-from-home-market-A31829

