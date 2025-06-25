Exnet.ai Introduces AI-Powered Solution for Registered Investment Advisors, Opens Early-Adopter Program

Exnet Ai launches a limited RIA Early-Adopter Program designed to give select independent firms full access to our AI-powered wealth management platform.

Our Early-Adopter Program arms RIAs with AI-driven position analysis, proactive risk metrics, and interactive dashboards they can share directly with clients—so it becomes a collaborative conversation” — Paul Couture, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exnet.ai Launches AI-Powered Early-Adopter Program for RIAsExnet.ai, the AI-driven wealth-management platform owned by Red Matter Capital, today announced the launch of its RIA Early-Adopter Program. This initiative invites a select cohort of independent Registered Investment Advisers to deploy hyper-personalized investment strategies via an integrated AI robo-advisory engine and machine-learning predictive-alerts framework—complete with end-to-end client analytics, interactive performance reporting, real-time risk monitoring, and intelligent compliance automation.“Independent advisers must constantly demonstrate value to clients—not just in returns but in transparency and insight,” said Paul Couture, CEO of Red Matter Capital. “Our Early-Adopter Program arms RIAs with AI-driven position analysis, proactive risk metrics, and interactive dashboards they can share directly with clients—so every recommendation becomes a collaborative, data-rich conversation.”Designed to provide actionable insights and streamline advisor workflows, the program leverages live market data and advanced algorithms to empower fiduciaries with unparalleled decision-making support.Program HighlightsML-Powered Predictive Alerts & Risk Monitoring• Flags margin calls, concentration risks, and market dislocations in real time• Customizable thresholds adapt to each client’s volatility profile and historical behaviorAI Robo-Advisory & Portfolio Management• Generates hyper-personalized model portfolios aligned to client goals, risk profiles, and preferences• Automates continuous rebalancing using live market data and tax-optimizationClient-Facing Analytics & Interactive Reporting• Position-level stress tests, risk-contribution metrics• AI-driven performance narratives, “what-if” simulators, and automated client-branded reports in a secure portalIntelligent Compliance Automation• Real-time surveillance of client strategies and asset-level portfolio activity• Automatic flagging of allocations that breach regulatory, firm-specific, or mandate-aligned policies• Integrated warning system highlights compliance risks tied to concentration, suitability, and deviation from objective• Dedicated Onboarding & SupportCustom implementation plan with data-migration assistanceLive training sessions and a private Slack channel for feedback and Q&AHow to ApplyExnet.ai is accepting applications through July 15, 2025. Participation is limited to the first 25 qualified RIA firms. Selected advisers will receive:• Three months of waived platform fees• Secure early access to next-gen AI tools, including real-time predictive analytics and dynamic dashboards• Invitation to an exclusive Exnet.ai fintech roundtableAbout Exnet.aiExnet.ai delivers AI-powered solutions that automate complex wealth-management workflows—enabling advisers to focus on strategy and client relationships. Founded by Red Matter Capital, Exnet.ai supports over 100 advisory firms worldwide.Media ContactHelena BronovicDirector of Communications, Exnet.aipress@exnet.ai | 📞 +1 (914) 647 8893| https://exnet.ai

