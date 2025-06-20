9-Figure Media Restores Instagram Account and Resumes Secure Communication with Followers

9-Figure Media has regained control of its Instagram account. The account is now secure, and followers may resume safe communication and engagement.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We urge our followers and clients to resume communication with us through our official Instagram account, which is now safe and actively monitored.

Over several days, the 9 Figure Media team has worked closely with Instagram’s parent company, Meta, to identify and resolve the breach. With enhanced security protocols and real-time monitoring now in place, we are confident in the platform’s integrity moving forward.

“We want to thank our loyal followers, clients, and partners for their patience and trust during this situation,” said Ken Louis, Sales Executive at 9-Figure Media. “We take cybersecurity and reputation management extremely seriously—not only for ourselves, but also for the clients we serve daily. Moving forward, we’ve implemented stricter access controls and heightened security monitoring to protect our digital platforms.”

9-Figure Media remains committed to transparency, trust, and excellence. We have resumed all regular activities on our Instagram account, including client engagements, announcements, and updates.

About 9-Figure Media:

9-Figure Media is a top-rated, global PR agency focused on helping both startups and established brands get guaranteed publicity on the world’s biggest news outlets, including Forbes, Business Insider, Bloomberg, USA Today, Vogue, Elle, Inc., and many more.

We help brands build a powerful online reputation and an exciting presence that inspires trust and drives massive credibility.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur or executive looking to differentiate your brand, boost your credibility, and dominate your niche, the experts at 9-Figure Media can help.

