AI Agentic Platforms Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 94,150 Million in 2035 | Fact.MR Analysis

AI Agentic Platforms Market Transform Enterprise Workflows: Autonomous Systems Lead the Next Era of Digital Productivity and Cognitive Automation.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the AI agentic platforms market was valued at USD 1,988 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The AI Agentic Platforms market is evolving rapidly as organizations adopt autonomous systems to manage complex tasks with minimal human intervention. These platforms combine reasoning and planning to orchestrate workflows in real time, driving higher productivity and efficiency across digital ecosystems. Businesses are shifting from static automation to adaptive intelligence aligned with strategic objectives.Efforts to make AI available for all are supported by partnerships among AI developers, infrastructure providers and enterprise software vendors. Firms are looking for systems that can be used across multiple areas and work with their existing infrastructure while ensuring data is managed and used properly. Increasingly, people are focusing on dependability, openness and simplicity in setting up solutions to fulfill enterprise needs.As the industry matures, companies are making local strategies to meet regulations, but remain focused on meeting global standards. Solutions focused on security, intelligence and enterprise alignment in automation are gaining importance and become essential for future digital transformation.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10800 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe AI agentic platforms market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach USD 94,150 million by 2035, The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 90,964 million between 2025 to 2035.North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 6% in 2035, North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 32,285 million.“Rising enterprise demand for intelligent autonomous systems, combined with the rapid adoption of generative AI and a shift toward adaptive digital workflows, is set to propel market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the AI Agentic Platforms Market:Key players in the AI agentic platforms industry include OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, Salesforce, Oracle, Anthropic, AI21 Labs, and UiPath.Market DevelopmentThe AI Agentic Platforms market is growing rapidly as AI developers, infrastructure providers and enterprise software vendors are forming important partnerships. Firms are making it a priority to use systems that work well with their current infrastructure while meeting all rules on data security and compliance. As companies expect automation that adapts and fits various needs, service providers are focused on maintaining reliability, clarity and simple deployment. Different markets are shaping their approaches to comply with local rules and still follow global benchmarks, indicating the move towards secure, smart and business-aligned automation solutions in the industry.For example, in May 2025, IBM unveiled new hybrid capabilities for its enterprise-grade generative AI, enhancing flexibility across public and private clouds. These advancements empower organizations to deploy AI securely where their data resides, accelerating innovation while maintaining compliance. The update strengthens IBM’s leadership in scalable, trustworthy AI solutions for enterprises.AI Agentic Platforms Industry News:Data was collected between June 2020 and May 2025, capturing detailed insights into adoption trends, technology integration dynamics, investment patterns, and ecosystem challenges. Weighting protocols ensured balanced regional representation and respondent role distribution.The AI agentic platforms market report also incorporates findings from more than 250 secondary sources, including academic publications, patent filings, regulatory data, and audited financial statements. Fact.MR has tracked agentic AI developments since 2018, enhancing the report’s analytical depth and industry relevance.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the AI Agentic Platforms market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Technology (Large Language Models, Vision-Language Models, Multi-Agent Systems, Reinforcement Learning & AutoML, Knowledge Graphs & Reasoning Engines, Toolformer Interfaces, Human-in-the-Loop Interfaces), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid), Application (Autonomous Software Agents, Business Process Automation, Decision Support Systems, Personalized Digital Assistants, AI-Augmented Product Development, AI Code Agents, Customer Experience Automation), End-User Industry (Information Technology & Services, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & E-commerce, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Government & Public Sector, Education), and across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Worldwide turnover from the AI virtual visor market is estimated to stand at US$ 98.32 billion in 2024 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 15% to reach US$ 397.78 billion by 2034.The global AI governance market is valued at US$ 298.5 million in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 26.9% to reach US$ 3.22 billion by 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 