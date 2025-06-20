Startuprad.io Surpasses 2.5 Million Streams, Expands Global Reach Across 50+ Countries

Global Podcast Network Extends International Footprint, Ranking in Over 50 Countries Across Four Continents

SULZBACH, HESSEN, GERMANY, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startuprad.io , the Frankfurt-based English-language podcast network covering startups and innovation from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH), has officially surpassed 2.5 million podcast streams, continuing its steady climb as one of the most influential voices for European entrepreneurship on the global stage. Alongside its flagship podcast content, the network’s 24/7 internet radio station, Startup.Radio, and its growing YouTube presence have also crossed 2.5 million views—demonstrating sustained interest in high-quality, founder-focused storytelling beyond traditional audio platforms.Founded in 2014 by Jörn “Joe” Menninger, Startuprad.io has become a go-to destination for professionals across the innovation ecosystem, including startup founders, investors, and decision-makers. While its core audience remains in the DACH region, the platform has expanded significantly, consistently appearing in podcast chartsacross more than 50 countries. On June 11, 2025, the network was trending in 29 podcast charts worldwide, including the United States, Germany, France, Switzerland, Israel, Taiwan, and Senegal—underscoring its growing resonance with global listeners seeking insights from Europe's startup scene. This international recognition has been matched by notable industry accolades.Startuprad.io has been named the number one startup podcast in Germany byFeedspot, and earned top rankings in fintech, business news, and technology categories from platforms such as Goodpods, MillionPodcasts, and F6S. The network’s spin-off shows, including Fintech Germany and Women Who Rock GSA, have also received critical acclaim, reinforcing Startuprad.io’s status as a thought leader in the startup media landscape. Startuprad.io’s success is driven by its ability to cater to time-constrained professionals who rely on its long-form, in-depth interviews to stay informed. With more than 90 percent of its audience listening for professional reasons, the platform provides a rare opportunity for advertisers and partners to connect with an elite, engaged, and globally distributed demographic.By amplifying underrepresented stories and shining a spotlight on emerging companies across Europe, Startuprad.io has not only built a loyal following—it has created a global platform where the future of innovation is heard first.About Startuprad.ioEstablished in 2014, Startuprad.io is a leading English-language media platform providing in-depth coverage of startups and innovation from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). Through its podcasts, video content, and 24/7 internet radio, the network delivers founder-centric stories to a global audience of innovationprofessionals. Recognized by outlets such as Forbes, Tech.eu, and Crunchbase, Startuprad.io is a trusted source for high-quality insights into the DACH startup ecosystem.

