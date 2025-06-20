Top Growth Driver In The Neuroplasticity Market 2025: Rising Burden Of Neurological Disorders Fueling The Growth

Neuroplasticity Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominently, the neuroplasticity market size has seen significant exponential growth in recent years. In particular, the market size will rise from $5.34 billion in 2024 to $6.59 billion in 2025, echoing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.4%. This growth during the historic period is attributable to the rising interest in brain-computer interface technologies, rising funding for neuroscience research, a surge in mental health concerns globally, increasing clinical validation of neuroplasticity-based therapies, and a growing use of digital therapeutics in cognitive care.

What Can Be The Future Growth Prospects For The Neuroplasticity Market?

It is predicted that the neuroplasticity market size will continue to experience robust growth over the next few years. As forecasts indicate, the market size will reach a staggering $15.18 billion in 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 23.2%. This growth can be attributed to numerous factors including increasing integration of AI in neurotechnology, growing demand for personalized neurotherapies, surging application of virtual reality in neurorehabilitation, escalation in the usage of wearable brain-monitoring devices, and a proliferation of investments in cognitive enhancement startups.

What Factors Could Drive This Predicted Growth In The Neuroplasticity Market?

Neurological disorders are anticipated to be a major growth driver for the neuroplasticity market. These disorders, which affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, lead to a range of physical, cognitive, and behavioural impairments. The escalating prevalence of diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis due to aging populations and lifestyle factors is driving global growth in neurological disorders. An aging global population is primarily responsible for this increase, as longer life expectancy raises the risk of developing age-related neurological conditions, resulting in higher incidence rates worldwide. Due to these factors, neuroplasticity is leveraging the growing prevalence of neurological disorders to foster the demand for advanced therapies and rehabilitation technologies. For instance, in October 2023, according to the World Federation of Neurology, a UK-based association of national neurological societies, more than 40% of the global population currently experiences some form of neurological condition. This figure is expected to nearly double by 2050.

Who Are The Impacting Players In The Neuroplasticity Market?

The key industry players operating in the Neuroplasticity market are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biogen Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Axsome Therapeutics, NeuroPace Inc., BrainsWay Ltd., Magstim, MindMaze, Emotiv Inc., BrainCo, ElectroCore, NeuroMetrix, Sage Therapeutics, Soterix Medical, Neurable, NeuroSigma Inc., Cognixion, NeuroTracker. These entities play a crucial role in shaping the market with the development of innovative technologies and solutions.

What Are The Recent Advancements By These Key Players In The Market?

Becoming a central part of the conversation, many businesses operating in the neuroplasticity market are focusing on developing advanced technologies. Notably, brain-computer interfaces and neural implants establish direct communication pathways between the brain and external devices. BCIs typically enable control of computers or prosthetics through brain signals, while neural implants are devices that actively monitor, stimulate, or modulate neural activity for therapeutic or functional enhancement.

How Is The Neuroplasticity Market Segmented?

1 By Product Type: Software-Based Solutions, Hardware-Based Solutions

2 By Technology Type: Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Neurostimulation, Wearable Technology

3 By Application: Stroke Rehabilitation, Traumatic Brain Injury TBI Rehabilitation, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Learning And Memory Enhancement, Mental Health Disorders

4 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes And Academic Centers, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Subsegment:

1 By Software-Based Solutions: Cognitive Training Programs, Neurofeedback Software, Brain Simulation Platforms, Mobile Neurotherapy Apps, Virtual Reality Rehabilitation Software, AI-Based Cognitive Assessment Tools

2 By Hardware-Based Solutions: EEG Headsets, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation TMS Devices, Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation tDCS Devices, Brain-Computer Interface BCI Systems, Wearable Neurostimulation Devices, Neuroimaging And Monitoring Equipment

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Neuroplasticity Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the neuroplasticity market. It is expected that Asia-Pacific will be the quickest growing region in the coming years. The neuroplasticity market report covers a wide range of geographical locations – Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

