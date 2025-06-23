leagend Introduces Its BM5-D and BT2000 Pro: Advanced Battery Monitors with Built-In Display

leagend BM5-D leagend BT2000 PRO leagend battery monitors leagend

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- leagend, a manufacturer of battery testing and monitoring equipment for automotive, marine, and industrial power applications, has announced the release of two new battery monitoring models featuring integrated display screens: leagend BM5-D Battery Monitor with Display and leagend BT2000 Pro Multi-Parameter Battery Monitor with Display. Both products expand leagend Battery Monitor with Display product line, designed to provide immediate, real-time battery status information directly on the device, alongside remote or recorded monitoring functions.leagend BM5-D Battery Monitor with Displayleagend BM5-D is a compact, wireless-enabled battery monitor developed specifically for 12V lead-acid batteries. In addition to wireless data transmission, the device incorporates a built-in digital display screen, enabling users to view essential battery information on-site without relying on external devices.Key technical features include:- Real-time voltage and temperature display on the built-in screen- 433MHz wireless transmission to a dedicated mobile app (iOS/Android)- State of Health (SoH), State of Charge (SoC), voltage, temperature, and power monitoring- Start-up and charging system status check- Solar panel-assisted operation with integrated lithium backup battery- Operational range from 6V to 20V- Operating temperature tolerance from –40°C to 90°C- Voltage accuracy of ±0.03VThe combination of local display and wireless data access positions leagend BM5-D as a practical monitoring option for personal vehicles, small boats, recreational systems, and backup batteries requiring both mobile and on-device status checks.leagend BT2000 PRO model tracks multiple battery metrics, including voltage, charging/discharging current, SoC, SoH, internal resistance, and temperature. It also includes:- 433 MHz wireless data transmission- Large format digital display, powered by a solar panel and backup battery- Measurement of Cold Cranking Amps (CCA), internal resistance, SoC, and SoH- Compatibility with an iOS/Android mobile interface via app for remote data access, forwarding, and printing- Safety features such as flame-retardant cabling and protection against short circuits and reverse polarityOperating range spans typical 12 V lead-acid engine starting batteries, with battery capacity coverage of 30–220 Ah and CCA testing from 100–2000 under JIS, BCI, CA, MCA, EN, and SAE standards. Environmental resilience is supported by an operational temperature range of –40 °C to 80 °C. The device features an ultra-low standby current of 1.5 mA, suitable for long-term installations with minimal battery draw.Application OverviewBoth leagend BM5-D and leagend BT2000Pro models address distinct operational needs, unified by their integrated display functionality: The leagend BM5-D : Ideal for vehicle owners, boat operators, or small system users seeking a portable, wireless monitoring solution paired with a local display. The leagend BT2000 Pro : Suitable for professional and industrial battery management requiring multi-parameter, on-site monitoring across a range of voltages and battery chemistries.The availability of direct visual feedback through the integrated screens on both models enhances operational convenience, enabling immediate battery condition assessments without the need for smartphones or additional monitoring systems.Integration within leagend’s Product Familyleagend BM5‑D and leagend BT2000 Pro complement leagend Battery Monitor series, which spans a spectrum from simple wired monitors to Bluetooth-enabled display units for different battery configurations. Each model addresses specific monitoring needs—from basic local readouts to mobile, multi-parameter monitoring systems. Their solar-assisted, low-power designs ensure continued operation in remote or off-grid scenarios.Founded in 2005, leagend focuses on developing battery testing, monitoring, and diagnostic tools for automotive industrial applications. Its product range includes battery testers, battery monitors with and without display, smart chargers, and OBD-II diagnostic tools, distributed all over the world. leagend has become the top manufacturer with its equipment recognized for precision and functionality in both routine maintenance and professional battery management environments.

