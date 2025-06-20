Global Next-Generation Antibody Drug Market Set For 15.8% Growth, Reaching $29.72 Billion By 2029

Next Generation Antibody Drug Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next generation antibody drug market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It has grown from a value of $14.26 billion in 2024 to an estimated $16.54 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.0%. The surge in the historical period can be ascribed to the intensifying demand for targeted therapies, the escalating prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of immuno-oncology therapies, increasing focus on autoimmune diseases, and expanding regulatory support.

How Will The Next-Generation Antibody Drug Market Perform In The Coming Years?

The coming years are expected to witness a swift growth in the next-generation antibody drug market. It is predicted to expand to $29.72 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.8%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the escalating demand for personalized medicine, increasing drug pipeline expansions, rising healthcare awareness, increasing research collaborations, and a burgeoning aging population.

What's Propelling The Growth Of The Next-Generation Antibody Drug-Market?

The growing focus on personalized medicine is a key driving factor that is expected to boost the growth of the next-generation antibody-drug market. Personalized medicine involves customizing treatment and healthcare strategies to individual patients based on their genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, hence ensuring more effective and targeted therapies. The demand for personalized medicine is increasing due to advancements in genomic sequencing, which enable more precise diagnosis and targeted treatment strategies.

Who Are The Significant Players In The Next Generation Antibody Drug Market?

The next generation antibody drug market landscape is dotted by the presence of several key players including Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., WuXi Biologics Inc., Akeso Inc., Xencor Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., Philogen S.p.A., Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Next-Generation Antibody Drug Market?

Major players are continually innovating and focusing on developing solutions like antibody-drug conjugates to enhance targeted cancer therapies, improve therapeutic efficacy and reduce systemic toxicity. For instance, in January 2024, German biotech firm BioNTech SE partnered with China’s Duality Biologics and was granted Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for their next-generation antibody-drug conjugate, BNT325/DB-1305, aimed at treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, a testament to the emerging trends in the industry.

How Is The Next-Generation Antibody Drug Market Segmented?

The next-generation antibody drug market report segments the market as follows:

1 By Product Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Antibody-Drug Conjugates, Other Types

2 By Mechanism Of Action: Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immune Modulators, Receptor Blockers, Targeted Cytotoxic Agents, Neutralizing Antibodies

3 By Delivery Method: Intravenous IV Administration, Subcutaneous Administration, Intramuscular Administration, Oral Formulations, Transdermal Delivery Systems

4 By Application: Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

5 By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Which Regions Are Leading In The Next-Generation Antibody Drug Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest geographical region in the next-generation antibody drug market. However, the report also covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

