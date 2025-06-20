Global Next-Gen Oncology Devices & Solutions Market to Hit $32.73B by 2029, Growing at 18.6% CAGR

Next-Generation Oncology Devices And Solutions Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Next-Gen Oncology Devices & Solutions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the recent years, the next-generation oncology devices and solutions market has shown rapid signs of growth, outpacing other healthcare sectors. A report published by The Business Research Company reveals that the market size, which stood at $ 13.90 billion in 2024, is poised to grow to $16.52 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.9%. This bursts of growth is attributed to various factors such as the rising incidence of cancer globally, expansion in oncology research and clinical trials, burgeoning precision medicine, a surge in hospital and diagnostic infrastructure, and heightened awareness of early cancer screening.

What Can We Expect From The Next-Generation Oncology Devices And Solutions Market in The Coming Years?

Fueled by the devastating impacts of cancer, the market for next-generation oncology devices and solutions is expected to witness a sharp upturn in the upcoming years. Expanding at a CAGR of 18.6%, the market is predicted to reach a staggering $32.73 billion by 2029.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24336&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Behind The Next-Generation Oncology Devices And Solutions Market Growth?

Various factors will pave the way for this growth, including the aging global population, rising investment in oncology startups, increasing healthcare expenditures, growing demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive diagnostics, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructures. The forecast period will also see major trends including artificial intelligence powered diagnostic imaging, advancements in liquid biopsy, personalized medicine platforms, wearables for health monitoring, robotics, and minimally invasive surgical tools.

Who Are The Major Players Operating In The Next-Generation Oncology Devices And Solutions Market?

Taking the lead in this growing landscape are esteemed companies such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Siemens AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Novartis AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Sysmex Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Exact Sciences Corporation, Elekta AB, Myriad Genetics Inc., Takara Bio USA Inc., NeoGenomics Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Accuray Incorporated, SOPHiA GENETICS SA, Paige.AI Inc., Deep Bio Inc., and Lucida Medical Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-oncology-devices-and-solutions-global-market-report

What Segments Is The Next-Generation Oncology Devices And Solutions Market Divided Into?

In terms of market segmentation, the next-generation oncology devices and solutions market can be broken down as follows:

1 By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer

2 By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing NGS, Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR, DNA Microarrays, Multiplexing, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Screening And Early Detection, Prognostics And Monitoring, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring, Other Applications

4 By End Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutions, Other End Uses

Diving deeper into the segmentation the market can also be analyzed based on subsegments, including but not limited to, types of Breast Cancer Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, Invasive Lobular Carcinoma, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, HER2-Positive Breast Cancer, types of Cervical Cancer Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma, Adenosquamous Carcinoma, and types of Lung Cancer Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Small Cell Lung Cancer, Lung Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Lung Carcinoma.

How Is The Next-Generation Oncology Devices And Solutions Market Spread Across Different Regions?

Region-wise, North America was the largest contributor to the next-generation oncology devices and solutions market in 2024. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-global-market-report

Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immuno-oncology-drug-global-market-report

Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-biosimilar-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a solid reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique industry leader insights, we provide the information you require to always stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.