World Rainforest Day to Feature “Planet Walkers” Global Livestream on June 22

Global livestream invites millions to walk in unity with the world’s rainforests, raising awareness and action for conservation.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rainforest Partnership will launch a global livestream event on June 22 to mark World Rainforest Day, inviting millions of participants worldwide to take part in “Planet Walkers: A Global Livestream and Call to Breathe With the Forest.” The broadcast will feature guided forest walks streamed from biodiversity hotspots, encouraging individuals to walk in solidarity with nature, whether in their communities or online, to raise awareness about the importance of the world’s rainforests.The livestream will be broadcast across major social media and streaming platforms. It will include live and pre-recorded segments from forests in regions including the Amazon, Kenya, Southeast Asia, Panama, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, China, the Alps, and the US Southwest and Pacific Northwest. Indigenous leaders, forest rangers, scientists, and cultural storytellers will guide each segment, offering a multisensory experience that features slow cinematography, natural sounds, and personal narratives.The livestream is available worldwide to watch online at www.worldrainforestday.org , walk outdoors, share reflections or creative expressions on social media, or simply spend time in a natural space, such as a park or backyard. Suggested hashtags include #PlanetWalkers, #WorldRainforestDay, and #BreatheWithUs.“This is not just a broadcast—it’s a turning point,” said Niyanta Spelman, CEO of Rainforest Partnership. “When we walk with the forest, we walk for our future. Every step is a statement.”The 2025 Planet Walkers campaign aims to transform World Rainforest Day from a symbolic observance into a global demonstration of ecological solidarity. Organizers seek to mobilize one million participants walking for the forests, generate over 100 million impressions across digital platforms, and raise real-time funds for rainforest protection through acre pledges and donations. The initiative also includes corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) engagement opportunities for brand sponsors, with a focus on fostering long-term community activation well beyond June 22.Rainforest Partnership, which launched World Rainforest Day in 2017, has collaborated with over 200 organizations across more than 100 countries. Notable partners have included Amazon Aid Foundation, Amazon Conservation Association, Amazon Watch, CIFOR-ICRAF, Earth Uprising International, EarthX, EcoLogic Development Fund, Friends of the Rainforest, Global Landscapes Forum, Jane Goodall Institute, Mongabay, One Tree Planted, Rainforest Connection, Rainforest Trust, Sumatran Orangutan Society, WWF Madagascar, and others.The 2025 campaign is presented in collaboration with ZoeTerra, a regenerative investment company that focuses on projects aligning environmental, economic, and social goals. Additional sponsorships, matching donation partners, and segment supporters are currently being secured to expand the campaign’s reach and impact.Rainforest Partnership is an international nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas, that works with Indigenous and local communities in the Amazon to protect rainforest ecosystems. The organization also leads global engagement initiatives centered on rainforest conservation, education, and advocacy.Observed annually on June 22, World Rainforest Day brings attention to the essential role of rainforests in regulating global rainfall, mitigating climate change, and supporting over half of the planet’s biodiversity. More than one billion people rely directly on these ecosystems for clean water, food, and medicine.To register for the livestream, access the Planet Walkers Toolkit, or explore ways to participate, visit www.worldrainforestday.org . For media or sponsorship inquiries, contact partnerships@rainforestpartnership.org.

