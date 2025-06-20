ENDERBY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES GLOBAL OCEAN PROTECTION CAMPAIGN 'ENDANGERED WONDERS' IN RESPONSE TO UNOC 2025

The Bruno by Enderby Entertainment Rick Dugdale, CEO Enderby Entertainment

An ambitious campaign leveraging the power of film and storytelling to drive transformative action for ocean conservation, polar resilience and blue investment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Responding to the urgent mandate of the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC), Enderby Entertainment today launches Endangered Wonders , a global campaign connected to its upcoming feature film, Bruno Penguin & the Staten Island Princess (2026 Release) with academy award winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins. Endangered Wonders uses the power of cinema and visual storytelling to spark immediate action to protect our oceans, the polar regions critical to Earth’s climate, and the survival of emblematic species like the emperor penguin.With only 8.5% of the world’s oceans protected and less than 1% of environmental philanthropy focused on ocean health, Endangered Wonders introduces a bold new model anchored by four action pillars: creative expression, advocacy, innovation, and strategic partners, each designed to engage diverse audiences and drive measurable progress toward ocean and climate goals.“Hollywood has a unique ability to move people - and we believe it should be done with intention,” said Rick Dugdale, CEO of Enderby Entertainment. “This isn’t just entertainment, it’s a call to action. Through the film and Endangered Wonders campaign, we’re inviting audiences to care deeply, and act boldly, for the future we all share.”Inspired by Bruno Zehnder, the trailblazing Swiss photographer who dedicated his life to filming emperor penguins at Antarctica’s edge, the campaign honors his legacy. Decades before climate change dominated headlines, Bruno’s work exposed the fragile beauty and growing vulnerability of the region.Antarctica and the Southern Ocean are warming faster than anywhere on Earth, destabilizing ice shelves, threatening marine biodiversity, and endangering iconic species. With tipping points near, urgent global action is no longer optional, it’s essential.That’s why Endangered Wonders is bringing together bold, values-driven partners from around the world, leaders who understand that protecting our planet begins with the communities and industries that depend on it.“At Omnilife, we believe that true wellness begins with a healthy planet. Our commitment to sustainability is deeply tied to our mission of empowering people through health, education, and opportunity. With C.D. Guadalajara Football Club, we also recognize the power of sport and culture to unite communities and inspire action. Partnering with Endangered Wonders allows us to activate both platforms, business and football, for a cause that touches every life. We’re proud to join this extraordinary initiative and call on companies around the world to step up, lean in, and become part of the solution.” — Amaury Vergara, CEO, Grupo Omnilife and C.D. Guadalajara Football Club.We’re thrilled to have Amaury and his team join us on this journey,” Dugdale added. “When global icons like Grupo Omnilife and C.D. Guadalajara channel their platforms for purpose, they send a powerful message: that protecting our planet is not a sideline issue, it’s a shared responsibility and a shared opportunity. Together, we will work to protect what’s most vital, from iconic species like the emperor penguin to the life-sustaining systems of our oceans and polar seas.”For more information, visit https://www.enderbyentertainment.com/endangered-wonders Partnership Enquiries: Sarah Brady - Sarah@imactframe.org or Jo Griffiths - Jo@impactframe.orgMedia Enquiries: Pulse Communications - sam@pulsecomms.co.zaAbout Enderby EntertainmentFounded in 2006 by partners Rick Dugdale and Daniel Petrie, Jr., Enderby Entertainment is a global film, television, financing and production company based in Beverly Hills, California. With an eye to international production, Enderby is an innovative company steeped in diversified production experience worldwide. Enderby Entertainment puts storyline first and foremost, while ensuring that investors, filmmakers and talent are supported from production to release. For more, visit www.enderbyentertainment.com About Grupo Omnilife-ChivasGrupo Omnilife-Chivas is a Mexican company with an international presence, comprised of two main pillars: Omnilife, dedicated to nutrition and wellness, with leadership in Latin America and operations in more than 20 countries, including some in Europe; and Club Deportivo Guadalajara, better known as Chivas, one of the most important and popular teams in Mexican soccer. Founded by Jorge Vergara and currently chaired by Amaury Vergara, the group's mission is to transform lives through entrepreneurship, health, and sports. With millions of consumers and fans across the continent, Grupo Omnilife-Chivas promotes a vision of innovation, social commitment, and pride in personal development.Revive is a program of the Omnilife-Chivas Group that seeks to promote sustainability and corporate responsibility in all facets of its operations.Through Revive, the company is committed to identifying and developing concrete actions that minimize its environmental, social, and economic impact while promoting ethical and sustainable practices.

