Plastic Packaging Market Size to Reach 125.99 Million Tonnes by 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

Global Plastic Packaging Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

The market is driven by demand for lightweight durability, e-commerce growth, cost efficiency, recycling innovation, and circular economy practices.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The plastic packaging market is expanding due to consumer demand for convenience, cost-effectiveness, and protection during shipping. Trends such as lightweight materials, recyclability, and versatile applications in retail and e-commerce are accelerating the transition toward innovative plastic formats.The Plastic Packaging Market Report is segmented by material, product type, end-user, and geography. According to a 2025 report by Mordor Intelligence, the market volume is projected to rise from 107.06 million tonnes in 2025 to 125.99 million tonnes in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.31%. Growth is supported by urbanization, changing consumption habits, and an ongoing shift toward recyclable polymers and eco-efficient designs.According to Mordor Intelligence, industries like food, beverage, healthcare, and personal care increasingly rely on plastic packaging due to its protective qualities and compatibility with automated filling lines. Flexible films, rigid containers, and PET bottles are leading segments as manufacturers balance sustainability with functionality.United States: Bottled Water and Convenience Culture Drive DemandThe U.S. plastic packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% through 2030. The surge in bottled water sales—averaging over USD 18 billion annually—reflects the strong hold of PET packaging across consumer markets.According to Mordor Intelligence, growth is further supported by the country’s expanding food delivery services and regulatory push for sustainable solutions. Compostable and recyclable plastics are gaining traction among manufacturers.View the U.S. plastic packaging market report Japan: Efficiency and Aesthetics in PackagingJapan’s plastic packaging market is forecasted to grow from 5.41 million tonnes in 2025 to 6.75 million tonnes in 2030, with a CAGR of 4.52%. The country’s food and beverage sector is a primary driver, emphasizing functional and visually appealing packaging.According to Mordor Intelligence, Japanese firms are also innovating in sustainable plastics. Recyclable BOPP films and energy-efficient production lines are part of the industry’s response to consumer expectations and environmental concerns.Find more insights on the https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/japan-plastic-packaging-market?utm_source=einpr Middle East and Africa: Urban Growth and Sustainability PushThe Middle East and Africa plastic packaging market is expected to increase from 5.92 million metric tons in 2025 to 7.26 million metric tons by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.18%. Rising urbanization and demand for hygienic and portable packaging are central growth factors.According to Mordor Intelligence, the shift away from single-use plastic is prompting innovation in recyclable and refillable plastic formats. Local policies in countries like Qatar and the UAE are promoting circular practices in packaging production.Explore more on the Middle East and Africa plastic packaging market report South Africa: Urban Lifestyles and Food Packaging DemandSouth Africa’s plastic packaging market is projected to grow from USD 2.66 billion in 2025 to USD 3.07 billion in 2030, marking a CAGR of 2.89%. Rising urban living and growing packaged food consumption are shaping the market.According to Mordor Intelligence, the prevalence of HDPE and PET packaging is due to their affordability, barrier properties, and recyclability. Government and industry collaborations are advancing the circular economy model.Read more about https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/south-africa-plastic-packaging-market?utm_source=einpr ConclusionThe global plastic packaging market is navigating a balanced path between performance, cost, and sustainability. While traditional formats remain in high demand, evolving regulatory frameworks and consumer sentiment are pushing the industry toward cleaner, more efficient packaging systems.According to Mordor Intelligence, the shift toward recyclable plastics, investment in post-consumer recycling infrastructure, and adoption of biodegradable solutions are central to future strategies. Businesses in regions like the U.S., Japan, and MEA are adapting their operations and product lines to align with these new expectations.For global trends, see the full report Plastic Packaging Market Report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/plastic-packaging-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.