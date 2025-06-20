NetIX Named Best Global Internet Exchange Provider for 2025

Carrier Community honours NetIX after the company doubles traffic beyond 4Tbps and expands key international routes

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetIX, the global Internet Exchange of the Neterra Group, was named “ Best Global Internet Exchange Provider ” at the 2025 Carrier Community Global Awards ceremony held last night in Berlin.Neven Dilkov, Founder and CEO of Neterra and NetIX, accepted the prize in person and said: “This award reaffirms our commitment to helping customers achieve faster, higher-quality global connectivity that drives their business success. We’ve doubled NetIX’s traffic in just one year and continue to build new routes that make data travel faster and more efficiently.”The CC-Global Awards recognize operators, service providers and technology companies for innovation and outstanding achievements. They are organized annually by Carrier Community, an international platform for telecom professionals.Last year NetIX strengthened its European backbone and raised capacities worldwide. The team opened a new Marseille - Milan route and doubled the Madrid - Frankfurt capacity to 200 Gbps. Later, NetIX built a new 100 Gbps link between Madrid and Marseille. The IX platform also expanded capacity on the EllaLink subsea cable to give customers better and faster access to Latin-American markets.Thanks to these upgrades NetIX entered the global top-10 Internet Exchanges. Network traffic rose from just over 2 Tbps at the start of 2024 to more than 4 Tbps.About NetIXOur next-generation network accelerates the Internet; we connect content creators with users faster, cheaper, and more directly than ever.NetIX network stretches across more than 220 global data centres in 100+ cities in 65 countries. The NetIX platform connects our 200+ members to content from 10,000+ visible networks and 50+ Internet Exchanges and reaches daily peaks of more than 4 Tbps of traffic throughput.NetIX offers the best possible internet connectivity: our members can directly exchange traffic with peers, giving their end-users faster page-load times on 90% of the most popular sites.Our members include internet service providers, broadcasters, telecoms operators, and content delivery networks – all the peers your customers need to access!

