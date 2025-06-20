Key Trend Revolutionizing The Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market In 2025: Increasing Investment Boosts Vaccine Delivery

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Microneedle Flu Vaccine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microneedle flu vaccine market has been raking in substantial revenue in the past years, growing from a valuation of $1.51 billion in 2024 to $1.67 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. The growth spurt during the historic period has been propelled by multiple factors. Among these are the rising global burden of seasonal influenza, a surge in awareness about vaccination benefits, government-driven efforts to bolster immunization coverage, an increase in preference for minimally invasive drug delivery methods, and success in early clinical trials of microneedle vaccines in animal models.

What Are The Projections For The Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market Size Beyond 2025?

Looking towards the future, the microneedle flu vaccine market is projected to grow exponentially, with expectations to reach $2.48 billion by 2029, as it charts a CAGR of 10.4%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to the expansion of pandemic preparedness initiatives, increased preference for needle-free vaccination methods, broader application of microneedles for diseases beyond influenza, the rising demand for patient-friendly vaccination options, and improvements in manufacturing scalability of microneedle patches.

What Are The Primary Drivers For The Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market Growth?

One of the key drivers that is expected to push the market forward is the growing prevalence of needle phobia, an intense fear or anxiety triggered by needle-based procedures, which can lead to the avoidance of necessary medical interventions. An array of industry leaders is inciting this growth, having notable impact on the market landscape.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Impacting The Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market?

Major companies operating in the microneedle flu vaccine market include Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Becton Dickinson and Company BD, AptarGroup, Corium International, CosMED Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vaxxas, PharmaJet, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Vaxess Technologies, FluGen Inc., Debiotech S.A., Micron Biomedical Inc., NanoPass Technologies Limited, Micropoint Technologies Pte Ltd., TSRL Inc., Verndari Inc., and Microdermics Inc.

How Is The Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market Segmented?

The microneedle flu vaccine market profiled in this report, can be segmented on the basis of product type, route of administration, distribution channel, and application into:

1 Product Type: Hollow Microneedle, Solid Microneedle, Coated Microneedle, Dissolving Microneedle

2 Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Nasal

3 Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4 Application: Flu Vaccination, Seasonal Flu Prevention, Pediatric Vaccines, Elderly Vaccines

Subsegments include various types of hollow, solid, coated, and dissolving microneedles.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market?

North America marks the top spot as the largest region in the microneedle flu vaccine market as of 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the microneedle flu vaccine market report extend across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

