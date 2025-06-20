Cloud Identity and Access Management Market: Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast 2032 | At a CAGR of 13.4%

Cloud Identity and Access Management Market

Rising cyber breaches, identity fraud, and cloud tech adoption are set to fuel growth in the global cloud identity and access management market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) is a framework that encompasses business processes, policies, and technologies designed to manage digital identities effectively. With an IAM system in place, IT administrators can regulate user access to sensitive or critical information within an organization. Common IAM technologies include single sign-on (SSO), two-factor authentication, multifactor authentication, and privileged access management. These tools not only secure identity and profile data storage but also support data governance, ensuring that only relevant and necessary information is shared.According to the report, the cloud identity and access management market generated $6.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $34.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 280 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/721 The notable factors positively affecting the cloud identity and access management market include a growing number of cybersecurity breaches and identity-related fraud and increasing adoption of cloud computing and other connected technologies. However, lack of awareness regarding IAM solutions and the complexity of advanced threats and a fluctuating regulatory landscape can hinder market growth. However, the growing popularity of cloud-based IAM solutions and services and the rising adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, biometrics, and others offer lucrative market opportunities for market players.Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-thirds of the cloud identity and access management market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing need for a high level of personalization as one of the primary reasons enterprises are increasing their investment in the cloud identity and access management market.Based on offering, the single sign-on segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than one-fourths of the cloud identity and access management market revenue, owing to the growing demand for cloud identity and access management solutions in large enterprises which is fueling the market growth for global market in these enterprises. However, the multi-factor authentication segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to the several organizations.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-identity-access-management-market/purchase-options Based on deployment mode, the public segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than two-fifths of the cloud identity and access management market revenue. An increase in the need for secure and reliable data within the organization is fueling the market growth for on-premises-based cloud identity and access management solutions. However, the hybrid segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 21.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides several advantages such as reducing costs, supporting business, and effectively controlling the business environment in the organization.Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the cloud identity and access management market revenue, owing to the development of digital technologies in the BFSI sector.Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the cloud identity and access management market revenue. The increase in the usage of cloud identity and access management solutions in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.Competition Analysis:Recent Product launches in the Cloud Identity and Access Management Market:1. In April 2023, Google Cloud launched a series of new security alliances to bring more choice, capability, and simplicity to enterprise and public sector IT teams tasked with managing hybrid work at scale.2. In March 2023, Ping Identity launched PingOne Neo, a multi-standards decentralized identity management solution. Neo improves data security, privacy, and control for individuals while reducing resource and compliance burdens for enterprises.3. In June 2022, Microsoft Corporation launched a new product family, Microsoft Entra, which encompasses all of Microsoft's identity and access capabilities. Microsoft Entra includes Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) as well as two new product categories.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/721 Recent Partnerships in the Cloud Identity and Access Management Market:1. In September 2023, Semperis partnered with NTT DATA to offer security-centric managed services that combine NTT DATA's business and technology services with Semperis' comprehensive identity threat detection and response (ITDR) solutions.Leading Market Players: -Accenture plcAmazon Web Services Inc.Cognizant Technology Solutions CorporationGoogle Inc.IBM CorporationMicrosoft CorporationNTT Data CorporationOkta Inc.Oracle CorporationPing IdentityThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the cloud identity and access management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/721 Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Report:1. Middle East Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market 2. U.S. Smart Building Market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm the utmost data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.