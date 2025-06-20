A' Design Award & Competition Opens Early Entries for Global Design Excellence

A' Design Award

Designers and Innovators Worldwide Invited to Submit Early and Unlock Exclusive Benefits for the 2025 Competition Cycle

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award & Competition (designaward.com), one of the world's most prestigious and comprehensive international design competitions, officially announces the opening of the early entry period for its 2025 cycle. This early submission window offers designers, architects, innovators, companies, and institutions from across the globe a unique opportunity to gain significant early advantages, including discounted entry fees and extended review time by the jury panel.The A' Design Award & Competition encompasses 186 distinct categories, spanning product design, architecture, digital innovation, fashion, visual communication, and many more. Entries are accepted for projects, products, or concepts designed within the last ten years. Each submission undergoes rigorous peer review and is anonymously evaluated by an independent jury panel composed of distinguished academics, renowned journalists, influential industry figures, and experienced design professionals.Recipients of the prestigious A' Design Award gain comprehensive international recognition and exposure through the coveted A' Design Prize. The extensive winners' kit includes a uniquely crafted 3D-printed metal trophy presented in a luxury black box, an elegantly framed certificate highlighting international design excellence, inclusion in a globally distributed hardcover yearbook publication, and an invitation to the exclusive A' Design gala-night event held annually in Italy. Additional benefits include dedicated worldwide promotional campaigns, translation of winning projects into over 108 languages to ensure truly global reach, and prominent online and offline exhibitions that showcase awarded designs.Moreover, winners receive significant press coverage and media opportunities facilitated by the A' Design Award & Competition's extensive media partnerships, ensuring awardees are featured prominently in major design publications and industry-leading news platforms globally."The early entry period provides designers and companies a strategic opportunity to maximize their participation," said the A' Design Award & Competition's organizing committee spokesperson. "Participants who submit their entries during this period benefit not only financially but also strategically, receiving early feedback and increased visibility to help elevate their projects ahead of the regular submission cycle."Participants who enter during the early submission period gain an advantageous opportunity to position their projects strategically ahead of peers, benefiting from additional jury review and comprehensive feedback that can significantly enhance their entries. The early-bird discounted fees also make participation accessible to emerging designers and startups, reinforcing the competition's commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and design excellence worldwide.The early submission period ends on June 30, 2025. The subsequent regular submission period will run until February 28, 2026, with final results publicly announced on May 1, 2026. Designers and brands interested in submitting their works during the early period are encouraged to visit the official competition website at https://competition.adesignaward.com to register, submit entries, and obtain further details.About A' Design Award & CompetitionEstablished to foster and highlight the importance of outstanding design practices globally, the A' Design Award & Competition is dedicated to promoting innovation, technological advancement, and social benefit through superior design. The prestigious award seeks to motivate designers, businesses, and organizations worldwide to push the boundaries of creativity, technology, and social responsibility, ultimately enhancing quality of life through better design.

