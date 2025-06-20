Geijo & Associates Wins International and Criminal Lawyer of the Year at the Lawyer International – Legal 100 Award 2025

Arantxa Geijo Lawyer International - Legal 100 - 2025

MADRID, SPAIN, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geijo & Associates, a leading Spanish law firm renowned for its work in international criminal law and human rights, has been named International and Criminal Lawyer of the Year – 2025 by the Lawyer International – Legal 100 Awards. This global recognition honours the outstanding leadership of Managing Partner Arantxa Geijo Jiménez and the firm’s consistent impact in cross-border legal defence and advocacy.The Legal 100 Awards celebrate legal excellence across multiple jurisdictions, identifying firms that set the standard for innovation, technical skill, and ethical leadership. The award reflects Geijo & Associates’ exceptional expertise in high-profile areas such as INTERPOL Red Notice challenges, extradition cases, international criminal defence, and strategic human rights litigation.“This award represents our team’s deep commitment to justice without borders,” said Arantxa Geijo, Managing Partner. “We’re proud to stand for those facing unjust prosecutions and to champion legal systems that prioritise human dignity and due process.”Global Leadership in International LawBased in Madrid and operating across Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, Geijo & Associates has built a reputation for handling complex, politically sensitive legal matters. The firm’s clients include political refugees, journalists, NGOs, public figures, and multinational organisations facing legal threats in foreign jurisdictions.One of the firm’s most recognised areas of work is INTERPOL defence. With the misuse of Red Notices increasingly used as tools of political suppression, Geijo & Associates has led successful challenges against unlawful alerts—restoring freedom of movement and reputational integrity for clients.The firm also advises on cases involving human rights violations, torture, inhumane treatment, and unlawful detention, often engaging with international legal bodies, such as the European Court of Human Rights and various UN Committees.A Mission-Driven Law FirmGeijo & Associates’ philosophy is simple: deliver sharp legal strategy, act with integrity, and always uphold justice. The firm’s commitment to education is also a core part of its mission, with mentorship programmes, academic collaborations, and legal training for aspiring international lawyers.“Our work doesn’t stop in the courtroom,” added Geijo. “We’re also focused on shaping a legal culture that is global in perspective and rooted in ethical advocacy.”Looking AheadFollowing this recognition, the firm will continue to expand its cross-border capabilities, invest in legal technology, and collaborate with human rights organisations across Europe and Latin America.With this Legal 100 award, Geijo & Associates reinforces its position as a trusted global leader in international criminal law—delivering results where they matter most and defending the rights of individuals on the frontlines of injustice.Media:

