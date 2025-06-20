ALLATRA Hosted Event at Georgia State Capitol: Hidden Connection between Nanoplastics and Natural Disasters

Delegates and community leaders gathered at the Georgia State Capitol during the ALLATRA-hosted event, “Hidden Connection between Nanoplastics and Natural Disasters” Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA International Public Movement, delivering opening remarks at the Georgia State Capitol during the ALLATRA-hosted event, “Hidden Connection between Nanoplastics and Natural Disasters” Delegates and community leaders gathered at the Georgia State Capitol during the ALLATRA-hosted event, “Hidden Connection between Nanoplastics and Natural Disasters” Jane Basilio-Rolen, PMP, PMI-ACP, Treasurer and Past President, and Romielyn Joson, President (2025), Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, at the ALLATRA event “Hidden Connection between Nanoplastics and Natural Disasters” at the Georgia State Capitol Dr. John Ahn, Maryna Ovtsynova, Carolina Moratt and Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva at the Georgia State Capitol during the ALLATRA-hosted event, “Hidden Connection between Nanoplastics and Natural Disasters”

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant advancement of international scientific cooperation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement convened a high-level event at the Georgia State Capitol under the theme “Nanoplastics and Natural Disasters: The Hidden Connection.” The event was made possible through the kind assistance of Representative Derrick Jackson, CaMia Beryon Jackson, and the entire office of Representative Jackson, to whom ALLATRA International Public Movement extends its sincere appreciation. This effort was further supported by the collaboration with Mark Arnold (CEO of Clean Up Atlanta), ATL Now, and Atlanta Metro Alliance.Welcoming a broad spectrum of participants, including leaders and representatives from various communities, as well as members of academia, civil society, and the business sector, Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA International Public Movement, set the tone for the day’s deliberations. "We are gathered here not merely to share research and data, but to confront urgent challenges that transcend borders, disciplines, and generations," Ms. Ovtsynova stated, emphasizing ALLATRA’s mission of highlighting threats to all humanity and the planet—such as the pervasive infiltration of nanoplastics into all aspects of our life and the escalating problem of geodynamic catastrophes—and inspiring action through knowledge and cooperation.The event was honored by the presence of distinguished guests from a range of international and community leadership backgrounds, including the President General of the Masonic United Nations of the World and Duke of the Kingdom of the House of Abajafo of Ghana, Mr. Bobby Taylor, His Royal Majesty Nii Abajafo I. King Frederick McHenry I. of the Abola Piam Royal Dynasty Anamase' Royal Kingdom of Ghana, and His Royal Majesty King Muja'Dib Jamel El'SOri-Oser VIII. King of Numidoria.Furthermore, esteemed representatives of the Philippine community were present, including Mary Jane Basilio-Rolen (Certified Project Management Professional and Treasurer and Past President of the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, Inc.), Romielyn Joson (President of the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, Inc. since 2025); and Fred Freeney (Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce), the event underscored the necessity for cross-cultural and intergenerational alliances in fostering a safe future."I really appreciated the presentation on "Nanoplastics and Natural Disasters." I learned so much from the scientists who spoke, especially about how pervasive nanoplastics have become in our daily lives — from the air we breathe to the food we eat. It was eye-opening (and frankly alarming) to learn that nanoplastics have even been found in our brains, making up as much as 9% in some studies. The discussion helped me understand the invisible yet profound threat that nanoplastics pose to both the environment and human health.These tiny plastic particles can pass through biological barriers, accumulate in organs, disrupt hormonal systems, and even contribute to inflammation and neurological issues. In the environment, they impact soil health, marine ecosystems, and enter the food chain — affecting not just wildlife, but all of us.This presentation made it clear how urgently we need stronger regulations, innovative solutions, and more public awareness around plastic pollution. Thank you to ALLATRA International Public Movement, Clean Up Atlanta, ATL Now, and ATL Metro Alliance for sharing such important research in such an accessible way. I’m walking away with a new sense of responsibility and curiosity to learn more,” emphasized Ms. Mary Jane Basilio-Rolen, Certified Project Management Professional and Treasurer and Past President of the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, Inc.“I walked away both alarmed and inspired. The speakers, Drs. John Ahn and Anastasia Pashigreva, broke down just how deeply nanoplastics have infiltrated our daily lives, through the air we breathe, the food we eat, and even reaching our brains. It was eye-opening (and honestly unsettling) to learn how these tiny particles can disrupt our health and the environment at such a profound level.Huge thanks to Maryna Ovtsynova and the entire ALLATRA team for presenting this important research in a way that was easy to understand but impossible to ignore. I left with a stronger sense of urgency and a deeper commitment to learning more about this growing issue,” shared Romielyn Joson (President of the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, Inc. since 2025).Representatives of the Philippine community, including Ms. Basilio-Rolen and Ms. Joson, expressed heartfelt thanks for the insights shared and strongly encouraged convening future presentations to further raise awareness among their community.The event successfully brought together leaders from various communities and generations, united in their concern for planetary and human health. Consensus emerged that the issues discussed are a matter of urgent international concern, requiring collective endeavor and decisive action.The program featured a scientific session led by Dr. John Ahn (MBA from INSEAD, a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Munich) and Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva (PhD in Chemistry and has worked at prestigious institutions such as Oxford University and the Technical University of Munich), representing the ALLATRA IPM Department of Analytical Earth Studies.Dr. John Ahn and Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva presented the report “ Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis ,” created by ALLATRA IPM in collaboration with Bolivian Catholic University San Pablo and the Creative Society International Project. This comprehensive document consolidates data on the proliferation of micro- and nanoplastics throughout the biosphere, their infiltration into the food chain, and their devastating consequences for human health and ecosystems.ALLATRA report presents scientific data on the scale and consequences of micro- and nanoplastic pollution:1. The rapid spread of micro- and nanoplastics across all environments of the biosphere, from ocean depths to the air we breathe.2. The detection of plastic particles in water, food, and the human body, regardless of geographic location.3. The integration of these particles into food chains and their ability to bypass natural barriers, including penetration into the brain and placenta.4. Accumulation of nanoplastics in organs and tissues with long-term consequences that may take years to manifest.5. The abnormal, destructive effects of micro- and nanoplastics on health, including:- Inflammation, DNA damage, and mutations;- Hormonal system disruption;- Accelerated cellular aging;- Memory and cognitive decline;- Reproductive disorders, erectile dysfunction, infertility;- Rising rates of cancer.6. The especially dangerous impact on children, beginning in the prenatal period, leading to developmental disorders of the brain, mental health, immune system, and nervous system.Special attention was given to solution-oriented approaches, highlighting innovative scientific proposals from the ALLATRA community. The creation of this report was inspired by the personal blessing of His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024, after being presented with ALLATRA’s scientific research on geodynamic disturbances—a unique endorsement that invigorated the Movement’s research on nanoplastics as a looming threat to humanity and our shared future. This year, Maryna Ovtsynova also had the honor of personally presenting the ALLATRA report “Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis” to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, and to the Vatican Office.The screening of the documentary film “Trap for Humanity | Popular Science Film,” produced by ALLATRA IPM, at the “Nanoplastics and Natural Disasters” event further underscored the urgency of these global concerns.Ms. Ovtsynova emphasized that these issues must become a priority in public discourse and reiterated the imperative of international cooperation, noting that only cooperative effort can yield viable solutions.Among the distinguished speakers was Carolina Moratt—an accomplished architect and international business expert—whose groundbreaking academic research addressed the urgent global challenge of micro- and nanoplastics. Her research insists on the necessity of collaborative, cross-institutional approaches, underscoring the need for a global community united in awareness and action.Dr. Ahn and Dr. Pashigreva further explored the hidden connections between nanoplastic pollution and deep geodynamic processes, spotlighting the urgent threat posed by the Siberian mantle plume in Russia—a magmatic feature nearly the size of Australia, currently showing signs of accelerated activation. Evidence includes Siberia’s anomalous warming, increased wildfires, frequent seismic activity, and the appearance of large craters, all indicating the rising movement of magma and release of trapped gases with profound environmental consequences. These findings, detailed in the ALLATRA report “On the Threat of a Magma Plume Eruption in Siberia and Strategies for Addressing the Issue,” illustrate how planetary-scale disasters demand unprecedented international attention and scientific collaboration.Consensus among speakers and attendees was clear: the challenges posed by nanoplastics and emerging geodynamic threats are not the purview of a single institution, country, or community, but are global priorities demanding international engagement and action to protect both human health and planetary functioning.About ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer organization conducting large-scale research in the fields of geodynamics and environmental transformation. The movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific collaboration. ALLATRA places particular emphasis on protecting and preserving human rights and freedoms.

