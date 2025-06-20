Nutrition Analysis Software Global Market Projections Highlight $1.88 Billion Value By 2029

Nutrition Analysis Software Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025

The rapid surge in the nutrition analysis software market size is noteworthy. From $1.13 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $1.26 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to increasing emphasis on calorie control, rising awareness about chronic diseases, and the popularity of weight loss programs. Other contributing factors include increasing utilization of food labels, and the increasing number of dietitians and nutritionists.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Nutrition Analysis Software Market Size?

Looking into the future, the nutrition analysis software market is expected to soar, reaching $1.88 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. The expansion of the market during the forecast period hinges on growing integration with electronic health records, rising demand for personalized nutrition, and the adoption of these software tools by fitness apps. It is also influenced by rising instances of lifestyle-related disorders, and emphasis on preventive healthcare. Major innovations in nutrition tracking tools, developments in mobile health applications, investment in research and development, and integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies into nutrition analysis software will all be trends to watch over the forecast period.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Nutrition Analysis Software Market?

Health consciousness is also expected to drive the nutritional analysis software market forward. This refers to the growing awareness and proactive approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle through informed food choices, diet, exercise, and stress management. Rising awareness about the influence of lifestyle choices on long-term health outcomes and overall well-being underscores the importance of health consciousness. Nutrition analysis software supports this by enabling individuals to make informed dietary choices through an accurate tracking of nutrient intake and personalized nutritional insights. These tools are essential in helping users identify dietary imbalances and set practical health goals, thereby encouraging consistent progress towards a healthier lifestyle.

Interestingly, the International Food Information Council conducted a survey in 2022 that revealed around 52% of American adults adhering to a specific diet or eating pattern, a rise from 39% in 2021. The most favored eating approaches were clean eating 16%, mindful eating 14%, and calorie counting 13%. This marked rise in health consciousness makes it a major driver for market growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Nutrition Analysis Software Market?

Major companies operating in this nutrition analysis software market include Food Works Xyris Software, Healthie Inc., Nutrium, LifeSum, NutriAdmin, ReciPal LLC, MenuCalc LLC, Nutritional Software Solutions Inc., Culinary Software Services Inc., MenuMax LLC, Axxya Systems LLC, Nutritics Ltd, Nutraid Europe Ltd, TrustWell LLC, MyNetDiary Inc., SweetWARE Inc., Food Label Maker Ltd, FitBudd, MenuSano Inc., Dietary Assessment Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Nutrition Analysis Software Market?

Recently, the trend among these companies has been towards developing advanced solutions like next-generation food labeling and nutrition analysis tools. These digital solutions calculate the nutritional content of food products and generate compliant labels, supporting food businesses in meeting regulatory standards and consumer expectations. For instance, TrustWell, a US-based food data solutions company, launched an updated version of its Genesis Foods software in April 2023. This tool integrates regulatory precision with a user-friendly design to meet the evolving needs of food manufacturers.

How Is The Nutrition Analysis Software Market Segmented?

Regarding the market segmentation, the nutrition analysis software market is segmented:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Functionality: Nutritional Analysis Tools, Meal Planning And Recipe Management, Nutrient Tracking And Reporting, Dietary Compliance Monitoring, Collaboration Features For Dietitians And Patients

3 By Deployment: Software As A Service SaaS, Self-Hosted Solutions, Hybrid Deployment Models

4 By End-User: Food And Beverage Industry, Healthcare And Nutrition Facilities, Research Institutions, Fitness And Wellness Centers, Educational Institutions.

Further subdivisions within the market are:

1 By Software: Cloud-Based Software, On-Premise Software, Mobile Applications, Integrated Software Solutions, Standalone Software

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Customization Services, Training And Education Services.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Nutrition Analysis Software Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the nutrition analysis software market in 2024. However, it is Asia-Pacific that is expected to showcase the fastest growth in the coming years.

About The Business Research Company: The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights, catering to 27 industries across over 60 global geographies.

