QNA Honoured with Strategic Partner Award at the UAE Cyber Security Council's Inaugural Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

QNA Team receiving the Award All the awardees at the UAE Cybersecurity Awards

The award reinforces QNA’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity excellence and cross-sector collaboration in the region.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QNA, a trusted leader in the global events industry, has been honoured with the Strategic Partner Award at the UAE Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2025 held on June 18th at the prestigious Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi. The awards, launched this year by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, marks a significant national initiative to recognize excellence, innovation and leadership in the field of cybersecurity.The inaugural edition of the awards featured 50 categories and celebrated over 100 distinguished achievements across the public and private sectors. QNA was the only organization to be recognised with the Strategic Partner Award in the events space — a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to advancing cybersecurity dialogue and awareness across the region.The award was received by Ankit Shukla, Managing Director of QNA and Team, who expressed gratitude to the UAE Cybersecurity Council for the recognition. "This honour reflects our unwavering focus on curating high-impact platforms that not only engage but also empower stakeholders across government, industry, and academia," he said. "We are proud to contribute to the region’s cybersecurity vision through purposeful partnerships and trusted delivery."QNA has established itself as a frontrunner in the global events landscape with a distinguished portfolio of initiatives, including Ethiopian Tech Expo (ETEX 2025), delivered in partnership with the Government of Ethiopia, and the widely acclaimed Security Conclave Series, Cyber AI Summit UAE and Payment Security Summit series across key international cities, which continues to attract global cybersecurity leaders and innovators.As cybersecurity becomes an increasingly critical pillar of national resilience, QNA continues to provide a comprehensive platform to convene thought leaders and innovators, foster cross-sector collaboration and enable knowledge exchange. The Strategic Partner Award serves as both a recognition of past achievements and an endorsement of QNA’s role in shaping the future of cybersecurity engagement.With an expanding presence across the Middle East, APAC and Africa region, QNA remains committed to supporting national strategies, encouraging innovation and building trusted ecosystems around technology and security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.