Brandcil, an AI first Company, Announces an Upcoming AI Release Aimed at Empowering New Social Media Managers

SAN FRANSICO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandcil is an AI first Company!

Brandcil, a fast-growing social media management platform, has announced plans to roll out a transformative AI experience in its next platform release aimed squarely at easing the challenges faced by creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses just getting started with social media.

While specific features remain under wraps, Brandcil’s leadership confirmed that the upcoming update will introduce intelligent tools to simplify core aspects of content creation and community engagement.

“This next version of Brandcil is about more than just automation—it’s about support,” said Elton Broudy, CEO of Brandcil. “We’ve identified where first-time social media managers struggle the most, and we’re building solutions that meet them where they are—with intelligence, empathy, and efficiency.”

The new release will leverage advanced AI capabilities to guide users through the entire content lifecycle—from planning and creation to audience interaction—without requiring them to be experts in video editing, design, or platform strategy.

This evolution positions Brandcil not just as a management platform, but as a creative partner and smart assistant for digital presence.

Initial previews are expected to roll out in Q4 2025.

For more information and early access opportunities, visit [www.brandcil.com] or contact:

sales@brandcil.com

Brandcil Social Media Management Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.