NBA Superstar Ja Morant and The Morant Family Launch Catch12, A Bold Media Company Redefining Storytelling and Culture

Catch12 blends original content, community impact, and cultural storytelling to spotlight real stories and build generational influence.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NBA All-Star Ja Morant, alongside his family and inner circle, has officially launched Catch12, a cutting-edge media company with a mission to reclaim the narrative and amplify authentic voices from the culture—starting with his own.Led by CEO Phil Morant and Chairman of the Board Ja Morant, Catch12 operates at the intersection of sports, storytelling, and social impact. The company serves as the central hub for all media, branding, and ventures connected to the Morants, including his EYBL program Twelve Time, the Tee’d Up Podcast, and the MBNO Foundation.“This is more than a media company,” said Phil Morant. “It’s a platform to tell real stories—from where we come from, how we got here, and what we’re building for the next generation.”Catch12’s official website— www.catch12.com —will host an evolving portfolio of original content, including mini-docs, exclusive interviews, and branded series that spotlight rising talent, celebrate icons, and speak directly to underserved communities. The company is already in production on multiple series, starting with the Tee’d Up Podcast, a docu-series chronicling the Morant’s inner circle, and a full-length documentary following the Morant’s youth basketball program, Twelve Time.As the company grows, Catch12 is also exploring additional verticals that align with its core mission—expanding its reach across media, investment, and cultural innovation. These initiatives remain in development but reflect the broader ambition of Catch12 to build lasting influence and generational value.Catch12 also marks a rare, family-led initiative in athlete media—featuring key leadership from Ja’s father Tee Morant, best friend and VP of Strategic Partnerships Davonte “Dtap” Pack, and other long-time members of Team Morant.“We’re not waiting for someone to tell our story,” said COO Berry Winn. “We’re building the platform ourselves—with purpose, pride, and power.”About Catch12:Catch12 is a Black-owned, athlete-led media company founded by NBA star Ja Morant and his inner circle. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, Catch12 produces original content, community-driven campaigns, and lifestyle brands that speak to the next generation of leaders and creators. Learn more at www.catch12.com

