2025-71 AG ANNE LOPEZ CONCLUDES MAUI WILDFIRE ANALYSIS

ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNE LOPEZ CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO THE AUGUST 8, 2023 MAUI WILDFIRES

News Release 2025-71

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 19, 2025

HONOLULU – Attorney General Anne Lopez today announced the conclusion of the Department of the Attorney General’s investigation of state and county government response to the August 2023 Lahaina Fire. Attorney General Lopez also announced the official transition of future wildfire analysis, mitigation and coordination efforts to the new state fire marshal and the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO).

“Shortly after the August 8, 2023 Maui wildfires, Governor Josh Green, M.D., and I agreed that understanding how the state and county agencies responded during and in the immediate aftermath was crucial to secure the safety of the residents and visitors now and into the future,” said Attorney General Lopez. “The Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), part of UL Research Institutes, was the most capable organization that could provide the state with an objective, evidence-based understanding of the response of state and county agencies and provide recommendations and best practices for Hawaiʻi going forward. FSRI has done just that.”

On April 17, 2024, the Department released FSRI’s Lahaina Fire Comprehensive Timeline Report (Phase 1) that provided a minute-by-minute accounting of state and county

actions. On September 13, 2024, FSRI’s Lahaina Fire Incident Analysis Report (Phase 2) was released, which incorporated a science- and evidence-based analysis of the events, including subjects such as preparedness efforts, weather and its impact to infrastructure, and other fires simultaneously occurring on Maui. This report included 84 findings, and 140 recommendations designed to mitigate the issues identified by FSRI and make recommendations to move forward. At the same time, the department released all of the images, audio and documents* received and prepared by FSRI, totaling 850 gigabytes of data.

In January, FSRI’s Lahaina Fire Forward-Looking Report (Phase 3) was released. This report prioritized the 84 findings and 140 recommendations from the Phase 2 report, to improve Hawaiʻi’s ability to be better prepared for and respond to wildfires. Governor Green requested that FSRI identify its top 10 immediate priorities.

The top two recommendations for actionable success were: (1) the state should engage HWMO to share a leadership role with the state in this effort, and (2) hire a state fire marshal to ensure continued work and long-term planning. HWMO has been engaged and has already started work. In the last legislative session, the governor introduced a bill to amend Hawaiʻi’s state fire marshal statute to empower the fire marshal to have more independence and broaden the fire marshal’s responsibilities. Following robust legislative hearings, the legislature passed H.B. 1064.

“I am proud of the work that my department and FSRI have completed over the last two years,” said Attorney General Lopez. “I will now be handing off the work to State Fire Marshal Dori Booth and HWMO. I am fully confident in their ability to collaborate and lead state and county agencies, communities, and other nonprofits into a safer, healthier future.”

Since the Phase Three report was released, FSRI has begun work in collaboration with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) and Kauaʻi Fire Department (KFD) to complete their Community Risk Assessment and Standards of Cover plans. These analyses will be conducted in cooperation with MFD and KFD alongside local residents and businesses and will ultimately identify where the relevant risks to the community are and how county fire departments can effectively address them. Following this work, a comprehensive Community Risk Reduction plan will be developed that provides realistic actions that can be taken by individuals, community organizations and governmental agencies to mitigate risk and increase resiliency.

“Our role in the Lahaina fire independent analysis is complete and we have provided forward looking recommendations. Now we’re collectively transitioning from research to implementation for a more fire safe Hawai‘i,” said Derek Alkonis, Research Program Manager at FSRI. “UL Research Institutes and FSRI will continue supporting next steps in operational readiness and community risk assessment planning.”

“We are proud to be part of this next chapter for Hawai‘i,” said Elizabeth Pickett, co-director of HWMO. “Our job now is to support the state in developing a cohesive wildfire strategy that brings together public agencies, private partners, and expertise from our academic and community partners — so that we’re all working in sync, informed by best practice, and building upon existing efforts and local knowledge. Some departments will be stepping into new roles, while others — who’ve been doing this work for decades — will finally get the support and alignment they’ve long needed. This is about learning together, building systems that last, and finally connecting our collective efforts into one coordinated path forward. Becoming a wildfire-ready and wildfire-resilient state starts with thoughtful, informed and collaborative planning. This is good governance at its best.”

“We recommended HWMO because of their deep experience, trusted relationships, and ability to coordinate across agencies,” said Alkonis. “They’re embedded in Hawai‘i’s wildfire network and well-positioned to align efforts quickly. HWMO was selected in part because of its long-standing and ongoing leadership in the area of wildfire prevention and vegetation management — they’ve been deeply engaged in this work for years and are well-equipped to move the state forward on some of its most urgent needs. Their work complements the new State Fire Marshal’s Office and helps drive action on the priorities we identified — a strong example of collaborative leadership for wildfire resilience.”

“It’s an honor to serve as Hawai‘i’s state fire marshal at this pivotal moment,” said Dori Booth. “The 10 wildfire priorities identified in the Phase Three report provide a critical foundation, and my role — as well as the work of the full office when it is in place — will both support those efforts and extend beyond them. We are building the State Fire Marshal’s Office from the ground up, with a focus on regulatory clarity, modernized codes and standards, and a legislative framework that strengthens long-standing efforts already underway, while also guiding future improvements identified through the statewide wildfire strategy now in development. I’m grateful to all of the agencies and partners contributing to this effort, and I look forward to working closely with the State Fire Council, county fire departments, HWMO, and others to ensure a coordinated, capable, and resilient fire safety system for Hawai‘i.”

All of the images, audio and documents* included in the media database containing approximately 850 gigabytes of data can be found on the Department of the Attorney General’s Maui Wildfire Investigation page here.

*Only images of the deceased and the personal identifying information of individuals were redacted.

About Fire Safety Research Institute

Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), part of UL Research Institutes, strives to advance fire safety knowledge and strategies in order to create safer environments. Using advanced fire science, rigorous research, extensive outreach and education in collaboration with an international network of partners, the organization imparts stakeholders with knowledge, tools, and resources that enable them to make better, more fire safe decisions that ultimately save lives and property. To learn more, visit fsri.org. Follow FSRI on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing the UL public safety mission through scientific discovery and application. With best-in-class experts, we are the world’s premier safety science research organization. We conduct rigorous independent research, analyze safety data and explore at the edges of technology to be the first to uncover and act on emerging risks to human safety. To learn more, visit ul.org.

