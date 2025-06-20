Children Praying for Children: UNWLA Hosts 51 Prayer Events Nationwide Urging Return of Abducted Ukrainian Children

More than 19,546 Ukrainian children were illegally abducted by the Russian forces. The Ukrainian National Women’s League of America celebrates its 100th anniversary and is the longest-running Ukrainian women’s organization in the United States. Number of characters: Ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, children of Taras Shevchenko Ukrainian School, U.S. Special Evnoy Ret. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Archbishop Borys Gudziak and other esteemed guests

Launched in 2024, UNWLA's annual campaign, Children Praying for Children, raises awareness and support for 19,546 Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces.

51 prayer events nationwide show Americans stand with Ukrainian children. They must be returned before any peace deal.” — Natalie Pawlenko, UNWLA President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ukrainian National Women’s League of America ( UNWLA ), a national organization with a century-long history of supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, has once again demonstrated the power of grassroots mobilization through its Children Praying for Children campaign.Launched in 2024, this annual campaign aims to raise awareness and mobilize support for the more than 19,546 Ukrainian children who have been illegally abducted by Russian authorities from temporarily occupied territories. In addition, hundreds of thousands of children have been displaced, injured, or killed as a result of the ongoing war.Children Praying for Children brings American children and their families together across faith communities for a powerful moment of unity, empathy, and action.During the weekend of May 31–June 1, UNWLA branches and partner organizations hosted 51 prayer events across 14 states , including an interfaith event in Washington, D.C., organized in partnership with the Embassy of Ukraine in the U.S.A national map of Children Praying for Children events is available here: https://forkids.unwla.org/ The D.C. event featured a moving video prayer by Ukrainian children from displaced families, supported through UNWLA’s educational initiatives. Watch the video here https://youtu.be/-gb1GOfMGcg Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova addressed attendees, emphasizing the importance of keeping the tragedy of abducted Ukrainian children in the public eye:“Pray, stand up, speak up, and never forget!”In a follow-up statement, the Embassy of Ukraine shared:“We cannot let stolen children become just another statistic. And we must not let those who commit genocide in the 21st century walk away without consequences. Today, we pray. Tomorrow, we continue to act.”One of the keynote speakers at the D.C. event was Special Presidential Envoy to Ukraine, Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who later posted:“Children are the hope of any nation, and the moral clarity of the issue should not be up for discussion. The children need to be returned!”Senator Chuck Grassley, who introduced S.Res.236, delivered a video message calling for the return of abducted children as a non-negotiable prerequisite for any peace agreement to end the war.In Philadelphia, PA, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (PA-4) shared a heartfelt video message at the event organized by UNWLA Branch 146:“…We must not forget the tens of thousands of children who have been forcibly deported by Russia and remain missing. We are at a pivotal moment as ceasefire negotiations start and stop. The United States must stand firm in our support for Ukraine’s young democracy—and we must be strong in our position as the indispensable nation.” Watch Congresswoman's video message here: https://youtu.be/76InPeIOJP4 UNWLA President Natalie Pawlenko remarked:“The overwhelming response to Children Praying for Children, with over 50 events nationwide, shows that the American people stand with Ukraine and its children. We are deeply grateful to all who joined us in this urgent call for justice. The return of abducted Ukrainian children is non-negotiable—and must be a prerequisite for any peace agreement. We urge continued advocacy for S.Res.236 and every effort to bring these children home.”Additional information: The Impact on Children in Ukraine19,546 children forcibly deported by Russia to Russian-controlled areas1345 children were returned to Ukraine630 children killed1,960 children injuredAbout UNWLAThe Ukrainian National Women’s League of America celebrates its 100th anniversary and is the longest-running Ukrainian women’s organization in the United States. Since 1925, UNWLA has been dedicated to advocating for Ukraine, supporting Ukraine’s cultural and civic development, and providing humanitarian aid.Learn more about the UNWLA https://unwla.org Learn more about the campaign: https://unwla.org/news/children-praying-for-children-2025/

What are Ukrainian Children Praying for? Video message from children in Ukraine for Children Praying for Children campaign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.