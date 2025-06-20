Coach OTB Kicks Off 2025 Elite Technique & Skills Clinic Tour to Empower Young Athletes Nationwide

Coach OTB

A high-impact, nationwide football clinic series blending elite training, mentorship, and youth empowerment.

When young athletes learn their Alignment, Assignment, and Attention to Detail, they don’t just win on the field—they win in life. — Coach OTB” — Coach OTB

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coach OTB , a nationally recognized football coach , elite trainer and youth mentor, announces the 2025 Elite Technique, Fundamentals & Skills Clinic Tour—a national initiative that merges elite football training with personal development, now including a new financial literacy program in select cities.Designed for athletes ages 6–18, the one-day clinics will travel to regions across the South, Midwest, West Coast, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic—including confirmed stops in Liberty City (June 21), Providence, RI (June 29), Phoenix, AZ (July 5), Columbus, OH (July 12), and Pittsburgh, PA (July 19). These high-energy events go beyond the field, offering mentorship rooted in character, discipline, and life preparation.Coach OTB will be joined by Detroit Lions defensive back Divaad Wilson in Liberty City and will appear as a special guest at the Showtime Skills Classic in Providence alongside Michigan State’s Justin Denson Jr. Additional dates and locations—including Buffalo, Omaha, West Virginia, and Baltimore—will be announced soon as the tour continues to expand nationwide"We're not just building better players—we're building smarter, stronger, more prepared young men and women," said Coach OTB. "That's why this year, we're adding financial literacy to the curriculum in select regions."Empowering Athletes Off the FieldThe tour's newest feature, financial literacy training, aims to equip young athletes with real-world money skills. The goal is to empower athletes to make smarter financial and educational decisions. This addition reinforces Coach OTB's mission to guide youth through a holistic approach—one that prepares them for success in both sports and life."When young athletes learn Alignment, Assignment, and Attention to Detail, they don't just win on the field—they win in life. That's the core of everything we teach: discipline, purpose, and excellence in every moment."What Athletes Can Expect:• Agility & Speed Training• Position-Specific Technique Development• 1-on-1 Competitions & Fastest Player Challenges• Game IQ & Preparation• Financial Literacy Workshops (select regions)• Leadership Training grounded in the Triple-A Philosophy: Alignment, Assignment, and Attention to DetailCoach OTB's clinics are renowned for transforming talent at every level, from youth leagues to the professional ranks. Each clinic emphasizes work ethic, discipline, and mindset—key ingredients for both athletic and personal achievement.Partnering With PurposeWith growing demand and national reach, Coach OTB is inviting brands to become sponsors or partners in the 2025 tour. These partnerships will provide critical funding to help offset participation costs for underserved communities while offering brands high-visibility exposure. Special recognition goes to our current partners, Raising Cane’s and JPMorgan Chase, whose leadership and commitment are helping bring these experiences to life for youth across the nation.Sponsorship Benefits Include:• Branding Opportunities: Sponsor logos on apparel, hydration stations, awards, welcome bags, field signage, and event banners.• Marketing and Promotion: Social media shoutouts, on-site vendor activation, and logo placement in recap videos and digital content.• Community Engagement: Camp scholarships for underserved athletes."This is where football meets future," Coach OTB added. "If you're a brand that believes in development, now's the time to step in."The 2025 Elite Clinic Tour is more than football—it's a movement to develop the next generation of athletes, leaders, and financially confident young people across America.ContactEmail: aim1stelitebiz@gmail.comWebsite: www.coachotbelite.com Follow @coachotb on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

2024 Las Vegas Skills Clinic

