Three New Jersey Dispensaries Redefining Cannabis Retail with Community, Equity, and Innovation

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New Jersey’s legal cannabis market continues to expand, three standout dispensaries are setting the tone for what meaningful, community-based retail can look like. From urban innovation to small-town sustainability, Legacy to Lifted MMD Inc. , and Altitude Cannabis are shaping the Garden State’s cannabis identity by prioritizing transparency, education, and local impact.Legacy to Lifted: From the Legacy Market to Local LeadershipLocated on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, Legacy to Lifted is led by founder Christopher Broderick, whose personal journey from incarceration to licensure underscores the dispensary’s mission of second chances and community empowerment. Known for transparent, out-the-door pricing and popular brands like Josh D OG and Niche, the store also offers competitively priced products including $30 eighths and $10 pre-rolls.Broderick remains active on the floor, greeting customers and organizing efforts such as youth program sponsorships and upcoming expungement clinics in partnership with local attorneys. Future plans include community-centered events and expansion into new retail spaces—making Legacy to Lifted a rising force in both cannabis and social equity.MMD Inc.: California Legacy Meets Jersey City ValuesMMD Inc., now open on Newark Avenue, brings nearly two decades of cannabis experience from its original nonprofit roots in California to New Jersey’s developing marketplace. Founded by brothers Steve and Michael Ashbel, the dispensary emphasizes one-on-one service, medical literacy, and personalized care.While MMD’s proprietary products remain exclusive to California, the Jersey City location features a curated menu of high-quality cannabis products. The team is actively engaged in social outreach as well, launching a PRIDE Month campaign to benefit organizations like the Hudson Pride Center and Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy. Their dual commitment to seasoned expertise and community investment positions MMD as a trusted anchor in New Jersey cannabis.Altitude Cannabis: Retail Innovation with a Local LensAltitude Cannabis, located in Toms River, offers an immersive cannabis experience with a focus on education, interaction, and sustainability. Launched in late 2023, the store is known for its craft bar, where customers can explore hands-on cannabis techniques, meet local producers, and receive in-depth guidance from trained staff.Sustainability plays a key role in the Altitude model, with a bag reuse program that rewards customers with discounts for environmentally friendly habits. The store has already initiated community partnerships, including sponsorship of the local fire department, and is planning careful expansion into surrounding areas such as Bayville and Pine Beach.New Jersey’s Dispensaries Paving a New PathAs the state’s cannabis industry gains traction, Legacy to Lifted, MMD Inc., and Altitude Cannabis stand out as models of innovation, equity, and community stewardship. These operators are proving that success in New Jersey’s cannabis market isn’t just about products—it’s about purpose, people, and participation.

