News release on skunk captured at Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park

SKUNK CAPTURED AT KAKA‘AKO WATERFRONT PARK

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 19, 2025

NR25-15

HONOLULU – A live skunk was captured last night at Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park by Honolulu police after they responded to a call reporting that a skunk was running around the park near Keawe St. Police contacted the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and three agriculture inspectors were dispatched at about 10:30 p.m. When the inspectors arrived at the scene, police officers had contained the skunk in a plastic trash bin. Inspectors took custody of the skunk and it has been humanely euthanized to test for the rabies virus.

The origin of the skunk is not known; however, the park is adjacent to Honolulu Harbor where skunks have been previously captured after apparently hitchhiking aboard cargo ships. Skunks were spotted and captured by stevedores at Honolulu Harbor in February 2018, January 2021, July 2021 and June 2022.

On Maui, a live skunk was captured at Kahului Harbor in December 2020 and one was captured at a trucking company in August 2018. Also on Maui, the Department of Land and Natural Resources captured a skunk at Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary in August 2022. In February 2023, a Hilo resident caught a skunk in a mongoose trap. All previously captured skunks have tested negative for rabies.

Skunks are prohibited in Hawai‘i. They are avid egg-eaters and would pose a threat to Hawai‘i’s native ground-nesting birds if they become established. They inhabit the mainland U.S., Canada, South America, Mexico and other parts of the world. In the U.S., they are recognized as one of the four primary wild carriers of rabies, a fatal viral disease of mammals that is often transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. Hawai‘i is the only state in the U.S. and one of the few places in the world that is free of rabies.

Sightings or captures of illegal and invasive species should be reported to the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378).

# # #

Attachments: Two photos of the skunk

