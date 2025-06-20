Jardin Dion Expands Services with New Boisbriand Bulk Center and Retail Locations Across the Laurentians

Jardin Dion A second and third generation proudly continuing the family legacy inside the greenhouse Jardin Dion Greenhouse

Our mission is to create and care for inspiring green spaces, no matter the scale” — Mathieu Poirier

SAINTE-THERESE, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jardin Dion, a family-owned horticultural company founded in 1954, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its operations with multiple new locations and services in the Laurentians region. Building on over 70 years of heritage, the company has recently opened a new bulk materials center in Boisbriand and introduced a “Jardin Dion Express” outlet, enhancing its ability to serve customers across the community.

The new Boisbriand bulk materials center (opened in 2025) is now open to the public, offering a one-stop location for bulk landscaping products such as soil, compost, mulch, sand, and stone. Customers – from home gardeners to professional contractors – can conveniently pick up materials in bulk or arrange for delivery as needed. This facility expands Jardin Dion’s reach by providing landscaping materials in bulk (or “vrac”) at competitive prices in the southern Laurentians. “We want to make it as easy as possible for our clients to get quality bulk materials for their projects,” said Mathieu Poirier, President of Jardin Dion, “Our new Boisbriand center is all about convenience and accessibility, so everyone can achieve beautiful green spaces with the right supplies.”

In addition to the Boisbriand center, Jardin Dion has expanded its retail footprint with new and existing garden store locations to better serve the region’s customers. In 2024, the company launched Jardin Dion Express Mirabel, a compact express-format garden outlet located near Highway 15 in Mirabel. This outlet offers quick service for gardening essentials, complementing Jardin Dion’s larger garden centers. The company continues to operate its flagship Jardin Dion Sainte-Thérèse garden center – the original family location – as well as Jardin Dion Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, a full-service garden center in the Laurentians acquired in 2019. With these multiple branches, Jardin Dion provides several convenient locations for customers throughout the Laurentians.

Locations and Facilities:

• Jardin Dion – Sainte-Thérèse: Flagship full-service garden center featuring an extensive plant nursery, gardening supplies, aquatic plants, a holiday boutique, and a newly expanded section dedicated to home decor and outdoor furniture. Trailer loan service is also available on-site for bulk pickups.

• Jardin Dion – Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs: Full garden center offering a wide range of plants, seasonal decorations, outdoor accessories, and horticultural products in the heart of the Laurentians.

• Jardin Dion Express – Mirabel: New (2024) express garden outlet in Mirabel, providing quick access to gardening essentials and cedar hedging plants (from an on-site cédrière).

• Jardin Dion – Boisbriand (Bulk Center): New (2025) bulk materials yard open to retail customers for soils, mulch, gravel, sand, and other landscape materials (with pickup and delivery services).

• Production Nursery – Blainville: 50-acre production farm and distribution center for professionals growing a wide variety of trees, shrubs, evergreens, and other plants. (This wholesale site supplies local landscapers and garden designers with plant material and offers rapid delivery of bulk orders.)

Beyond its retail expansion, Jardin Dion’s Landscaping and Maintenance Division (Division d’aménagement et d’entretien paysager) continues to flourish. This division offers turnkey landscaping services – from custom design and plant selection by in-house landscape architects, to complete installation of gardens, patios, and even outdoor kitchens, followed by ongoing upkeep. The skilled team at Jardin Dion has designed and built numerous green spaces for municipal parks, commercial developments, and private residences, earning recognition for quality and innovation. “Our mission is to create and care for inspiring green spaces, no matter the scale,” notes Mathieu Poirier. “We’re proud of our landscaping team’s achievements in municipal, commercial, and residential projects. From concept to execution, we handle it all, so clients can simply enjoy beautiful results.” This focus on landscaping has become a major growth driver for the company in recent years, solidifying Jardin Dion’s reputation as a leader in horticulture and outdoor environment design.

Jardin Dion’s recent growth comes on the heels of its 70th anniversary in 2024, a milestone that underscores the company’s deep roots in the community. “For over 70 years, our family has been dedicated to helping Quebecers beautify their surroundings,” said Mathieu Poirier. “By expanding our locations and services, we continue that tradition of excellence and make it easier than ever for people to access everything they need to create thriving, beautiful green spaces.”

About Jardin Dion:

Jardin Dion Inc. is a leading horticultural enterprise based in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec, with multiple garden centers and services in the Laurentians region. Established in 1954, this third-generation family business has grown to become the largest provider of gardening products and landscaping services on Montreal’s North Shore. Jardin Dion’s operations include retail garden centers in Sainte-Thérèse and Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, a Jardin Dion Express outlet in Mirabel, a bulk materials center in Boisbriand, and a 50-acre production nursery in Blainville supplying professional landscapers. The company’s offerings range from a vast selection of plants, trees, and horticultural supplies to comprehensive landscape design, installation, and maintenance services for residential, commercial, and municipal clients. Jardin Dion’s mission is to help customers “embellish their lives” by creating vibrant, sustainable green spaces, backed by expert advice and a passion for the environment. For more information, visit the Jardin Dion official website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.