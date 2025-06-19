Dr. Jatinder Baidwan, British Columbia’s chief coroner, has determined not to direct an inquest in the death of Lisa Colleen Rauch as the circumstances do not meet the requirement for a mandatory inquest under the Coroner’s Act.

On Dec. 28, 2019, Lisa Rauch’s death in Victoria was reported to the BC Coroners Service. It followed events involving members of the Victoria Police Department. Lisa Rauch was 43 years old at the time of her death.

After a review of the circumstances, the chief coroner has determined that an inquest is not required under Section 18(2)(a)(ii) of the Coroner’s Act because there was no meaningful connection between the care Lisa Rauch received while in custody and her death, nor is it necessary under Section 18(3). The circumstances around Lisa Rauch’s death were reviewed during a public hearing held before former attorney general Wally Oppal, KC, a retired Court of Appeal justice, at the direction of the B.C. police complaint commissioner. This hearing informed the public of the circumstances of Lisa Rauch’s death, and the resulting recommendations are public.

In making the decision not to direct an inquest, the chief coroner has also carefully considered the wishes of Lisa Rauch’s family.

Learn More:

To access B.C.’s Coroner’s Act, visit: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/07015_01

To learn more about coroner’s inquests, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts