Free coffee, tea helps bring health-care workers from Seattle to B.C.

CANADA, June 19 - A branded B.C. health-careers coffee truck is giving out free coffee to doctors, nurses and allied health professionals in Seattle on June 18 and 19, 2025, as part of targeted marketing in the U.S.

“Engaging directly with health-care workers in Seattle over a cup of coffee is a way for us to connect with them and highlight the many benefits of working in our beautiful, welcoming province,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “These two days are one part of our much larger effort to recruit doctors, nurses and allied health professionals from the U.S. to strengthen our public health-care system that puts patients first and is rooted in evidence-based care.”

The coffee truck will be located close to health-care facilities. Brand ambassadors will engage directly with health-care workers in Seattle, giving them more information about moving to British Columbia.

Targeting Seattle for this initiative is essential because there has been a significant interest since the Province announced a marketing campaign in the U.S.

Health-care workers will be directed to visit B.C.’s recruitment website to explore opportunities and access personalized support to help with their move.

This is part of the U.S. marketing campaign that launched on June 2, 2025, in Washington, Oregon and select cities in California.

It is part of the Province’s Team B.C. approach to recruit health-care workers from the U.S. in collaboration with health authorities, regulatory colleges and other partners, such as local government and communities. This includes tailored support and guidance in navigating the process provided free by Health Match BC. Recruiters are highlighting job opportunities in the areas they are most needed, such as cancer care and emergency departments, as well as rural communities facing health-care worker shortages.

Since the announcement of the co-ordinated recruitment campaign in March 2025, more than 1,600 people have expressed interest in moving to the province, including 714 doctors and 554 nurses.

Learn More:

To see a picture of the coffee truck, visit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/bcgovphotos/shares/20P9X890k6

To see some of the visuals used for advertising, visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QAmzTt1K_4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETXiqTiUBe8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDssmB0WwtI

To learn more about health-career opportunities in B.C., visit: https://bchealthcareers.ca/