Countertops and Cabinetry By Design Launches 'By Design' Program for Realtors, Builders & Home Remodeling Professionals

The By Design Program will provide true value for real estate agents, builders, interior designers, home improvement professionals, and our Cincinnati homeowners, said Chris Holtz, of CAC By Design” — Chris Holtz

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in Cincinnati, OH, Countertops and Cabinetry by Design (CAC By Design) has evolved over three decades from a home maintenance service provider into today's Cincinnati's Premier Remodeling Firm and Fabricator. CAC By Design specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom upgrades, custom countertops, and cabinetry design throughout Greater Cincinnati.

Countertops and Cabinetry by Design is excited to announce its By Design Program that provides exclusive access to resources, networking opportunities, discounts, and other perks exclusively to local Cincinnati, Ohio, community real estate agents, builders, interior designers, home remodeling professionals, and homeowners.

BY DESIGN PROGRAM:

● Personalized assistance from our skilled Design team

● 3D design visualization & project planning tools

● In-home measurements and assessments

● Dedicated project management from concept to completion

● Showroom previews and material selection guidance

● Exclusive discounts on custom countertops & cabinetry products

● Free estimates

● Wide selection of samples

● Premier previews of new products and features

● Professional support from industry experts

● Marketing opportunities for Trade Members

PREMIUM MATERIAL PARTNERSHIPS

Countertops and Cabinetry by Design maintains exclusive relationships with top-tier material suppliers and manufacturers, providing By Design members and clients access to high-quality products backed by comprehensive warranties.

CORE SERVICE OFFERINGS:

CUSTOM KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS

● Precision-fabricated quartz countertops

● Premium granite countertop installation

● Solid surface countertop solutions

● Natural stone countertop fabrication

● In-house countertop manufacturing and installation

CUSTOM CABINETRY SOLUTIONS

● Tailored kitchen cabinet design and installation

● Bathroom cabinetry solutions

● Premium cabinet brands, including KraftMaid, StarMark, and Waypoint

● Custom-fit cabinetry for optimal storage and aesthetics

FULL SERVICE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM REMODELING

● Complete kitchen renovation services

● Comprehensive bathroom remodeling

● Layout design and space optimization

● Professional demolition and reconstruction

● Flooring, fixtures, and finishing installation

WHAT DISTINGUISHES CAC BY DESIGN IN THE KITCHEN AND BATH REMODELING INDUSTRY?

As a Cincinnati-based family-owned remodeling company, CAC By Design offers deep local market knowledge with 35 years of home remodeling experience, personalized service, and community-focused values for every project. We are a 100% In-House Professional Team. Unlike many remodeling contractors who rely on subcontractors, CAC By Design employs a full-time, licensed, and insured remodeling and design team dedicated to combining innovative design ideas with expert craftsmanship. This approach guarantees superior quality control, consistent communication, and reliable project timelines.

PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF EXCELLENCE

CAC By Design has earned a five-star reputation through hundreds of positive customer reviews and consistent referral business, establishing the company as one of Cincinnati's most Trusted Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Contractors. "The By Design Program will provide true value for real estate agents, builders, interior designers, home improvement professionals, and our Cincinnati homeowners," said Chris Holtz, owner of CAC By Design.

SERVICE AREA AND MARKET COVERAGE

Countertops and Cabinetry by Design provides kitchen and bath remodeling services throughout Greater Cincinnati, Ohio, including West Chester Township, Mason, Blue Ash, Montgomery, Indian Hill, Terrace Park, Madeira, Mariemont, Hyde Park, and other surrounding communities in Warren County and Hamilton County, Ohio.

SUMMARY

CAC By Design works seamlessly alongside reputable Cincinnati real estate agents, builders, and home remodeling professionals.

Become a partner in our By Design Program and take advantage of the exclusive discounts on our products and services, personalized assistance from our skilled Design team, Free estimates, Premier previews of new products and features, Free 3-D Design and planning tools, professional support from industry experts, and marketing opportunities for business owners.

For more information about the By Design Program, interested Greater Cincinnati, Ohio industry professionals and homeowners can contact us below, or visit our showroom, fabrication facility, and learn more on our website at www.cacbydesign.com

VISIT OUR SHOWROOM:

CAC By Design

8111 Regal Lane

West Chester Township, OH 45069

