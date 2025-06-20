1291 Group Bolsters Global Presence in Europe, Japan, UK and India

Bolsters Global Presence

Swiss-based 1291 Group is marking its 25th anniversary in 2025 with bold strategic moves to strengthen its global footprint in Europe, Japan, India, and the UK.

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Credit Suisse Managing Director Sean Taro Byrne Appointed to Lead Japan Desk1291 Group has appointed Sean Taro Byrne, an experienced asset manager and former Managing Director at Credit Suisse, as Head of 1291 Group's growing Japan Desk. Joining in Q1 2025, Byrne is leading the team in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Switzerland, advising on tax-compliant solutions for Japanese taxpayers, enhancing the company’s presence in this important market. His leadership is set to drive tailored, innovative wealth solutions for Japanese clients, leveraging his extensive expertise and deep market insight. Yannick Häni, Head of Asian Markets, commented, “Sean’s appointment is a big step for 1291 Group. His proven track record and understanding of Japan’s unique financial landscape position us to accelerate our growth in this vital market.”European Expansion Gains Momentum with Strategic Team GrowthIn Europe, 1291 Group is intensifying its growth strategy under the leadership of Victor Sonnevelt, Head of Sales. Bolstered by the recent integration of a high-caliber team from Lombard International Assurance, the company is poised to elevate its service offerings across Europe and Switzerland. Andreas Seiwert and Nicolas Bachmann, who managed Germany, Greece, Turkey, Israel, and Italy at Lombard International Assurance, with a combined 20 years of experience at Lombard, bring their expertise to 1291 Group, benefiting our partners and our clients. Victor Sonnevelt stated, “Our focused expansion in Europe reflects our commitment to delivering innovative wealth solutions. With our enhanced team and strategic vision, we are driving our European operations to new heights, ensuring clients receive exceptional service and value.” This move underscores 1291 Group’s ambition to solidify its leadership in Europe.Acquisition of Independence Wealth Management Limited important step in building business in the UK1291 Group has taken an important step to expand in the UK market, establishing 1291 Group UK Ltd. in London following the acquisition of Independence Wealth Management (iWM), a firm with over 20 years of success. This new entity, which received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in late 2024, is led by Robert Noble-Warren and aligns with the Group’s broader European strategy. The move will enhance 1291 Group’s ability to serve clients navigating the UK’s evolving financial landscape, including the new Foreign Income and Gains (FIG) regime that came into effect in April 2025.Growth Strategy for the Indian MarketIn Q1 2025, 1291 Group IFSC Insurance Broker Private Limited was founded in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to serve the expanding segment of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) in India and Indian clients worldwide.Rising demand for tax-compliant life insurance solutions among Indian clients, combined with the Indian government's vision of positioning GIFT City as a global financial hub, has created a compelling opportunity for expansion, bolstered by a favorable legal and regulatory framework. This strategic move will enable 1291 Group to offer comprehensive, multi-jurisdictional solutions tailored to the sophisticated needs of discerning Indian clients.Global Growth and ExpansionSerge Hediger, CEO of 1291 Group Holding Ltd., stated: "With USD 1.5 billion new life insurance premiums written in 2024, 1291 Group further grew its asset base. Looking back at the last 25 years, we have made significant strides in establishing ourselves as leaders in our industry. Our headcount, revenue and EBITDA grew organically about 20% annually over the last 20 years and today we are witnessing remarkable growth in demand for our bespoke solutions, such as tax-compliant private placement and traditional life insurance. As we look to the future, our strategy will focus on expanding our global presence and sustaining this growth. We have started to look into strategic acquisitions to strengthen our position further."ContactPatrick Knecht, Chief Operating Officer1291 GroupEmail: knecht@1291group.comTel: +41 44 266 2141About 1291 Group1291 Group is a leading life insurance brokerage firm, offering customized and tax-compliant wealth protection plans to high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) and investment professionals. The company was founded in 2000 in Zurich and employs over 100 highly skilled experts across Europe, the UK, Asia, LATAM and the Middle East.1291 Group is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA, Switzerland), the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA, Liechtenstein), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS, Singapore), the Insurance Authority (IA, Hong Kong), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA, Dubai, UAE) and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, United States). 1291 Group UK Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA, UK). Visit www.1291group.com for more information

