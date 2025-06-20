TriumpHealth Launches 2025 MIPS Targeted Review Guide to Help Clinicians Avoid Penalties & Maximize Incentives

TriumpHealth launches 2025 MIPS Targeted Review Guide to help clinicians fix reporting errors, avoid penalties, and reclaim missed Medicare incentives.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TriumpHealth , a trusted national provider of MIPS consulting services, has launched a comprehensive resource to support clinicians through the 2025 MIPS Targeted Review process. The new Guide, titled “ 2025 MIPS Targeted Review – Step by Step Guide to Maximize Revenue ” is tailored for Medicare providers seeking to avoid MIPS penalties and recover lost Quality Payment Program (QPP) incentives through accurate CMS reporting correction.The MIPS Targeted Review process allows eligible clinicians and groups to dispute errors in their performance scores submitted to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). These scores directly impact 2026 Medicare payment adjustments under the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS).“MIPS reporting errors – whether from EHR systems, registries, or internal missteps – can result in significant revenue loss,” said a TriumpHealth spokesperson. “Our Guide empowers clinicians to request a MIPS Targeted Review and take proactive steps toward securing the incentives they’ve earned.”Top MIPS Targeted Review Triggers Identified by TriumpHealth’s MIPS Consultants:• Submission errors by Qualified Registries or EHR vendors• Incorrect MIPS eligibility status• Miscalculated category weights (e.g., Cost, Improvement Activities)• Rejected hardship exceptions or reweighting requests• Misinformation on Medicare Part B participationWhat’s Inside the MIPS Targeted Review Guide:• Common CMS rejection reasons• A checklist of required documentation• Step-by-step instructions to request a MIPS Targeted Review• Tips from experienced MIPS consultants• Timeline for review submissions (expected: July–August 2025)How TriumpHealth’s MIPS Consulting Services Support Clinicians:As part of its end-to-end MIPS support services, TriumpHealth offers:• A dedicated MIPS consultant for real-time guidance• Monthly MIPS performance tracking and benchmarking• Completion of annual HIPAA-compliant Security Risk Assessment (SRA)• Full support during CMS audits and data validation reviews• Strategic planning to improve MIPS scores year-over-yearAbout TriumpHealth:TriumpHealth is a nationally recognized healthcare consulting firm specializing in MIPS compliance, QPP reporting, and Medicare performance optimization. TriumpHealth helps physicians, group practices, ACOs, and healthcare organizations achieve higher MIPS scores, reduce reporting burdens, and maximize MIPS incentives.Since 2017, TriumpHealth has supported over 3,000 clinicians – ranging from solo providers to large medical groups across 23 specialties using 40 different EHR systems – in meeting their MIPS compliance requirements. To learn more about TriumpHealth’s MIPS consulting and audit support services click here

