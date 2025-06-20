Submit Release
Pelagie Foundation Expands Services to Empower Veterans, Survivors, and Families in Crisis

We are on a mission to restore dignity and hope to the most vulnerable. Our programs do more than meet needs—they transform lives.”
— Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Christ-Lee Lizaire-Ganthier
CONYERS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pelagie Foundation, a trusted community anchor since 2015, is proud to announce the expansion of its vital programs to provide wraparound support for underserved populations including veterans, survivors of domestic violence, individuals living with HIV/AIDS, and families experiencing poverty. Through its Pelagie Resource Center, the Foundation delivers emergency shelter, job readiness training, mental health support, and essential resources like ID vouchers, internet access, and hygiene items.

In response to growing need, Pelagie recently launched Christ-Lee’s Hair Boutique, a nonprofit salon providing free and sliding-scale hair services and workforce training for women, cancer patients, and military spouses. The organization also operates a virtual health clinic, Pelagie Care Clinic, offering telehealth services and mental health counseling.

The Foundation welcomes media partnerships, volunteers, and sponsors for its upcoming community outreach events. Learn more at www.pelagie.org or contact christlee@pelagie.org | (470) 356-6285.

