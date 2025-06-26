North Texas Property Management Announces Latest Listing for Single Family Home in Allen, Texas

North Texas Property Management is excited to announce a new rental listing for families.

ALLEN , TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Texas Property Management, a top-rated property management company based in Plano , is pleased to announce a new listing in Allen , Texas. Investors seeking proof of concept as to a top-rated property management service can view the updated content and, if desired, reach out for a consultation on management services."We think Allen, Texas, is the perfect family-style town. Great schools, shopping, and proximity to lakes and parks check all the boxes for families," said Jason Marascio, CEO of North Texas Property Management. He continued, "We are proud to announce a new rental property in the city of Allen waiting for the tenant, and even more excited to discuss our Allen, Texas property management services for investor-owners."Families seeking a single-family home rental in Allen, Texas, can review the property management listing at https://www.ntxpm.com/estate/1539-haven-place-allen-tx-75002/ . Investors seeking to learn more about property management services in Allen can visit https://www.ntxpm.com/allen/ . The recent listing is an example of the types of rental property North Texas Property Management handles for landlords and property investors. NTXPM handles property management duties exclusively for single-family rentals. Company staff are experts in working with families ready to rent a home or investors needing support for managing a portfolio of houses in North Texas.Services for landlords and property investors include home inspections, managing upgrades and repairs to homes, advertising rentals, processing tenant applications, conducting background checks, and responding to emergency home repair calls. The property management firm can manage notices and requests from the city and county. Additionally, the property managers handle the updating of rental agreements in the event of a tenant change. NTXPM can also manage an organized and legal process for tenant notices to vacate or even eviction https://www.ntxpm.com/eviction-service/ ).The firm posts current homes for rent on the company website for prospective renters to review. NTXPM can support tenants through the process for a new rental by accepting applications and conducting background checks. The single-family home property management supports North Texas cities, including Frisco, Plano ( https://www.ntxpm.com/plano/ ), Carrollton, Garland, and Allen, Texas.PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FIRM IN ALLEN, TEXAS, PROVIDES A FAMILY A PLACE TO CALL HOMEHere is the background on this release. The importance of professionally managing a single-family home rental to secure a new tenant may be on the mind of a landlord or property investor. The list of work it entails may deplete time and personal resources. Outsourcing the job can help turn a property around quickly and keep the rental checks coming. A single-family home property management company can help manage the changes and find families in need of a new place to call home.ABOUT NORTH TEXAS PROPERTY MANAGEMENTNorth Texas Property Management Company is a top-rated property management company servicing rental property owners' needs in North Texas. The company's property managers handle residential rental properties in McKinney, Richardson, and Allen, Texas. NTXPM manages single-family home properties for Frisco, Plano, Carrollton, Garland, and Princeton, Texas. The team supports the needs of both renters and landlords in the North Dallas suburbs.

