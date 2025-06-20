New Implant Technique Offers Minimally Invasive Full-Mouth Restoration Option for Patients with Moderate Bone Loss

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new approach to full-mouth dental restoration is gaining traction among implant specialists seeking to balance durability, function, and aesthetic outcomes with reduced patient recovery times and procedural invasiveness.

Developed by Dr. Jose Moguel, a board-certified dental implantologist with nearly 40 years of clinical experience and over 17,000 implant procedures performed, the “3On8 Full Mouth Dental Implant Restoration” method is now being implemented as an alternative to traditional implant-supported restorations.

The technique involves the placement of eight implants per dental arch, which support three zirconia bridges. According to clinical data from Dr. Moguel’s practice, this configuration provides a high degree of prosthetic stability and is adaptable to a wide range of patient cases—including those with moderate bone resorption.

Unlike full-arch options that may require extensive bone grafting, 3On8 leverages implant designs optimized for effective osseointegration and long-term functionality. It has been introduced with the goal of minimizing surgical invasiveness, streamlining treatment timelines, and offering patients a more predictable recovery experience.

“The goal with 3On8 was to create a system that maintains high structural integrity while being less physically demanding on the patient,” Dr. Moguel said. “It is part of a broader evolution in implantology where technology and technique are converging to improve both outcomes and accessibility.”

The method includes the use of biocompatible materials and digital planning tools to ensure precise implant placement and prosthetic fit. In line with industry advancements, the protocol integrates 3D imaging and treatment simulation, contributing to enhanced planning accuracy and surgical predictability.

As part of the treatment philosophy, Dr. Moguel emphasizes patient-centered care, including personalized consultations and thorough diagnostic evaluation. The technique is supported by a lifetime implant warranty, reflecting confidence in long-term performance.

Implant dentistry continues to expand in response to both functional needs and growing patient expectations related to aesthetics and quality of life. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, over 36 million Americans are edentulous (missing all their teeth), and implant-based solutions remain one of the most effective options for comprehensive oral rehabilitation.

Those interested in learning more about Dr. José Moguel and the “3On8” technique can follow him on Instagram at @UpDentalStudioo or visit his websites, implantslosalgodones.com and UpDentalStudio.com.

