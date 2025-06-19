Ahead of First Extreme Heat Event of Season, Governor Hochul Launches Essential Plan Cooling Program Ensuring New Yorkers Have Access to Affordable Cooling

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the Essential Plan Cooling Program, an affordability initiative that provides free air conditioners to eligible New Yorkers who are enrolled in the State’s Essential Plan and live with persistent asthma, helps reduce heat-related health risks and improves quality of life during the hottest months of the year.

“As climate change continues to bring more frequent and intense heat waves to New York, we are taking action to protect our most vulnerable residents,” Governor Hochul said. “The Essential Plan Cooling Program is a life-saving resource that will help New Yorkers with chronic health conditions like asthma be able to affordably stay safe and healthy against extreme heat.”

The Essential Plan Cooling Program is part of the Extreme Heat Action Plan (EHAP), a multi-agency initiative launched through Governor Hochul’s 2022 State of the State agenda. Developed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), with collaboration from 27 state agencies and authorities, the plan outlines a coordinated, equitable strategy to reduce heat vulnerability across the state.

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Extreme heat can be life threatening as well as a public health emergency, especially for those with chronic conditions like asthma. This innovative cooling program helps ensure that vulnerable New Yorkers can breathe easier and stay safer during the hottest months. We are proud to support a program that combines environmental awareness with proactive care.”

New York State of Health Executive Director Danielle Holahan said, “NY State of Health remains committed to addressing all aspects of health, including ensuring at-risk populations stay safe in excessive heat. The Essential Plan Cooling Program adds a vital benefit that allows New Yorkers living with persistent asthma to live healthier lives and is a critical lifeline for those who need it most.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “By providing free air conditioners to eligible members living with persistent asthma, the Cooling Program strengthens New York State’s commitment to providing vital cooling assistance to New Yorkers who are at high risk in heat emergencies. We are proud to work with Governor Hochul, the Department of Health, and all our state partners to provide our most vulnerable New Yorkers with the tools and resources they need to get relief and stay safe during periods of extreme heat.”

New York City Health Department Acting Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said, “The new cooling program available through the Essential Plan is a welcome expansion of protection for New York City residents as climate change heats up our city. The summer heat kills more than 500 New York City residents every year, and people living without air conditioning at home – particularly those with chronic illnesses – are at greatest risk. The Essential Plan is paving the way for health care system response with this “prescription” of home cooling for those in need.”



Asthma remains one of the most common and costly chronic conditions in the United States. In 2021, approximately 1.4 million adults in New York State were living with asthma. Environmental factors such as extreme heat, allergens, and poor air quality can significantly worsen symptoms. Ensuring access to air conditioning, along with appropriate medical care and medications, is essential to managing the condition effectively.

The Essential Plan Cooling Program is open to members of NY State of Health’s Essential Plan who have persistent asthma — defined as chronic asthma symptoms such as wheezing, coughing attacks, or the need for regular medication. To be eligible, applicants must not have received an air conditioning unit through the HEAP Cooling Program in the past five years. Units will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 31, 2025, or while funding lasts.

The Essential Plan is New York’s affordable public health insurance program, offering low-cost or no-cost coverage to eligible individuals with $0 monthly premiums, no deductibles, and minimal cost-sharing. Coverage includes primary and specialty care, hospital services, prescriptions, dental and vision benefits, and more. Enrollment in the Essential Plan is open year-round.

Find more information about the Cooling Program, including how to apply.