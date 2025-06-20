Sports Thread appoints Glenn Littman as EVP of Sales to lead national growth and expand its innovative platform in the youth sports technology market.

I’m excited to join Sports Thread because of the depth and innovation of its product offerings” — Glenn Littman- Sports Thread Executive Vice President of Sales

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Thread, Inc. Appoints Glenn Littman as Executive Vice President of Sales

Industry veteran to lead growth strategy in the youth sports market

Sports Thread, Inc., the leading social networking and technology platform for youth sports, is pleased to announce the hiring of Glenn Littman as Executive Vice President of Sales. In this role, Littman will oversee all sales operations and drive the company’s strategic expansion within the rapidly growing youth sports market.

Littman brings over six years of experience in youth sports, most recently serving in a leadership capacity at Zorts Sports, a provider of youth sports management tools. He also has more than 25 years of experience in commercial advertising, with senior roles at Comcast and Cox, where he led high-performing sales teams and developed comprehensive advertising and sponsorship solutions for a wide range of clients. Littman also worked with the original XFL Football League as a Senior Network Account Executive, selling Media/Broadcast packages to major National brands.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Glenn to the team,” said Sean Leary, Founder and CEO of Sports Thread. “His unique blend of youth sports expertise and deep sales experience makes him the ideal leader to scale our sales efforts and support the continued growth of our platform nationwide.”

Littman expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating: “I’m excited to join Sports Thread because of the depth and innovation of its product offerings. The platform has a proven track record of delivering measurable revenue increases for its clients, and I look forward to helping more organizations unlock that value as we continue to grow across the youth sports industry.”

Littman’s appointment marks a significant step forward for Sports Thread as it continues to expand its presence and partnerships in the youth sports space, offering cutting-edge solutions to athletes, coaches, event operators, and organizations worldwide.

About Sports Thread, Inc.

Sports Thread, based in Denver, Colorado, offers a Software-as-a-Service platform built to empower live sporting event companies to grow revenue, increase internal work efficiency, and delight customers. Its comprehensive product offering includes sports ticketing software for assigned and GA ticketing, advanced analytics, advertising network, AI marketing/customer service assistance, league registration, team registration, and athlete age verification. The Company was founded by Sean Leary, a former Division 1 college pitcher who was featured in USA Today as one of the “Top 10 Most Innovative Entrepreneurs of 2021”. The Sports Thread app is consistently a Top-100 ranked sports app in the Apple App Store out of more than 40,000 sports apps. The Sports Thread network, including its mobile app, Software-as-a-Service platform and social media sites, is used by more than two million individuals in the athletic community annually.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Colin Yost

VP Operations - Sports Thread Inc

Colin@sportsthread.com

412.443.6889

