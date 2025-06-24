Pitcher & Powell launches immersive food and culture retreat in Provence

Welcome home to Château St. Pierre de Méjans, a breathtaking gem in Provence. Provence Adventure to Vaugines in the Southern Luberon area Morning Yoga at Chateau St. Pierre de Mejans

Pitcher & Powell's Provence retreat offers cooking, culture, & wellness in a 12th-century château, blending fine food, yoga, & local adventures this September.

Pitcher & Powell adventures are more than vacations—they’re transformational journeys in Provence that offer the perfect setting to reconnect—with nature, with community, and with the joy of cooking.” — Tasha Powell

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Fall, Pitcher & Powell invites women travelers to slow down and savor the good life with their signature Provence retreat—an immersive culinary and cultural adventure for those seeking a deeper connection to food, wellness, and French tradition. The next adventure is a one-week trip starting on September 26, 2025.Designed for food enthusiasts and curious explorers alike, the retreat is a thoughtfully curated escape that blends hands-on cooking, meaningful cultural experiences, and rejuvenating wellness practices—all set in the idyllic backdrop of southern France.Guests will stay in historic 12th-century Château St. Pierre de Mejans, surrounded by vineyards, which is the perfect setting for a week of Mediterranean magic. Mornings begin with rejuvenating yoga, followed by immersive activities such as:-Hands-on cooking workshops with a French Chef, exploring the flavors and techniques of Mediterranean cuisine-Excursions to vibrant local markets, where guests find local ingredients and products-Truffle hunting and exclusive wine tastings in celebrated Provençal vineyards-Cultural visits to iconic sites, including Les Baux de Provence ( Carrieres de Lumieres Art Exhibit ) and the renowned Château La Coste Winery -A perfume workshop by Rose et Marius is one of the activities rated as a fan favorite-Massages will be arranged upon request. A sound bath is planned for the last evening of the adventure“Pitcher & Powell adventures are more than vacations—they’re transformational journeys designed to nourish both body and soul,” says Tasha Powell, co-founder of Pitcher & Powell. “Provence offers the perfect setting to reconnect with nature, with community, and with the joy of cooking.”Provence captured my heart during this trip! Tasha paid such incredible attention to detail, from wine tastings and olive oil samplings to personalized cooking classes. The entire week was a feast for the senses, with gorgeous views, delicious food, and beautiful accommodations. I loved the thoughtful pacing of each day, where we had time to enjoy local markets, enjoy a leisurely lunch, and unwind with massages. The farewell dinner was a perfect finale to an already magical week. This was so much more than a vacation; it was an immersion into the charm and beauty of Provence. Lynn, Los Angeles, CALimited spots are available. To reserve your place or learn more, visit https://www.pitcherandpowell.com/adventures/provence/ About Pitcher & Powell:Founded by culinary professionals and travel enthusiasts, Pitcher & Powell curates intimate, immersive retreats for food lovers worldwide. With destinations ranging from France to Morocco and beyond, each experience is rooted in authenticity, creativity, and connection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.