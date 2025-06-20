Aspen HR Achieves Prestigious IRS Certification as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO)

Aspen HR announces its successful completion of the rigorous certification process to become an IRS-Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO).

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspen HR , a leading Professional Employer Organization known for its white-glove service model, announces its successful completion of the rigorous certification process to become an IRS-Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO). This significant achievement underscores Aspen HR’s unwavering commitment to financial integrity, tax compliance, and providing unparalleled support and protection to its clients.The IRS CPEO program is a stringent, voluntary initiative established by the Internal Revenue Service to provide enhanced clarity and assurance for businesses partnering with PEOs. This exclusive certification is held by fewer than 10% of PEOs in the U.S. ( NAPEO ), highlighting Aspen HR’s position among an elite group of trusted HR partners.To earn Certified PEO status, organizations must meet rigorous requirements across various critical areas, including robust financial health, a strong background, extensive experience, and comprehensive reporting."Earning the IRS CPEO certification is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our clients and our adherence to the highest standards in the industry," said Mark Sinatra, CEO at Aspen HR. "This certification provides an additional layer of confidence for businesses seeking a reliable and compliant HR partner. We are proud to offer our clients the enhanced protections and assurances that come with this esteemed designation."Partnering with a Certified PEO like Aspen HR offers numerous advantages for businesses, empowering them to streamline HR functions, navigate intricate employment tax obligations, and focus on core business growth. This designation provides a clear distinction, ensuring clients are engaging with a vetted and trusted HR partner who assumes responsibility for federal employment tax payments.A few specific, tangible advantages for clients include:- Continued Tax Credit Claims: CPEO clients retain the express authority to claim specified tax credits they would otherwise be entitled to, even within the PEO relationship.- Elimination of Wage-Base Restart: The certification eliminates the need for a wage-base restart for clients who join or leave a CPEO mid-year. This flexibility means businesses can transition to or from Aspen HR at any time without waiting for January, potentially saving thousands of dollars in taxes.Aspen HR now holds both the ESAC accreditation and CPEO designation, placing them among the most exclusive providers in the PEO industry.About Aspen HR:Aspen HR is a white-glove Certified PEO that empowers businesses to focus on growth by providing a comprehensive suite of HR solutions. We offer a single source for payroll, benefits administration, HR compliance, risk management, and 401(k) plans. Our exceptional service and industry expertise have helped us achieve a remarkable client retention rate and earn recognition as a top performer on the Inc. 5000 list and the San Francisco Business Times’ 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for several years in a row. Aspen HR has offices across the country and serves clients across all 50 states.

